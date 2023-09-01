Sustainable aviation fuel market to grow by USD 1,978 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Favorable government policies to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sustainable aviation fuel market size is forecast to increase by USD 1.978 billion and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 59.08% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio. Favorable government policies are driving the market growth for sustainable aviation fuels. Environmental and energy security concerns are increasing demand for renewable fuels such as cellulosic ethanol and biodiesel. Governments of countries such as Germany and India are actively promoting its use through targets and incentives. Tax credits and subsidies will further facilitate adoption, leading to increased production and consumption of sustainable aviation fuel around the world. This trend is expected to further drive the market growth during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2023-2027

Key Trend-

Research on third-generation biofuels is the primary trend in the market. Specific biomass crops such as jatropha, camellia, and switchgrass have evolved further with the introduction of third-generation biofuels. Third-generation biofuels derived from algae offer many advantages over other sources in biofuel production. Furthermore, microalgae are becoming popular for biofuel production due to their high lipid content and ease of cultivation. The development of third-generation fuels has led to a diversification of feedstock options, the elimination of conventional food-related ingredients, and improved biofuel efficiency through advanced technology.

Significant Challenge-

The higher cost of production compared to conventional fuels is a challenge that affects the growth of the market. Current technologies for sustainably producing aviation fuel are inefficient and uneconomical, so more sustainable and efficient processing technologies are needed. Electric vehicles are seen as a more economical and sustainable alternative, challenging sustainable aviation fuels in reducing CO2 emissions. An increasingly dynamic energy landscape and the high cost of sustainable aviation fuel hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is segmented as below:

Type

Biofuel



Hydrogen Fuel



Power To Liquid Fuel

Application

Commercial Aviation



Business And General Aviation



Military Aviation



Unmanned Aerial Aviation

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The biofuel segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Regulatory agencies, such as classifying aircraft by carbon emissions and pollution, have focused on reducing emissions from the aviation industry. As a result, aircraft and aircraft component manufacturers are increasingly focusing on reducing aircraft emissions, which is likely to drive the growth of the sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) market. Additionally, increased government focus on targets and incentives is likely to drive the growth of the global aviation biofuels market during the forecast period.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aemetis Inc., Alder Energy LLC, Chevron Corp., Cummins Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Eni SpA, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Gevo Inc., LanzaTech Global Inc., Neste Corp., OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Pan Oleo Energy Ltd., Preem Holdings AB, Sasol Ltd., Shell plc, SkyNRG BV, SYNHELION SA, TotalEnergies SE, Velocys Plc, and World Energy LLC are some of the major market participants. Although favorable government policies will offer immense growth opportunities, the higher cost of production compared to conventional fuels will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Company offerings:

Cummins Inc. : The company offers sustainable aviation fuels such as hydrogen fuel cells.

: The company offers sustainable aviation fuels such as hydrogen fuel cells. Eni SpA : The company offers sustainable aviation fuel such as Eni Biojet.

The company offers sustainable aviation fuel such as Eni Biojet. Gevo Inc: The company offers sustainable aviation fuel such as Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist sustainable aviation fuel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sustainable aviation fuel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainable aviation fuel market companies

Related Reports:

The commercial aircraft aviation fuel market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 49.5 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger aircraft and cargo aircraft), type (air turbine fuel (ATF), aviation biofuel, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increase in demand for air travel is the key factor driving the growth of the global commercial aircraft aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

The aviation fuel market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 93.88 billion. Furthermore, this aviation fuel market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial, military, and private), product (ATF and aviation biofuel), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing focus on clean aviation fuel will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 59.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,978 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 56.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aemetis Inc., Alder Energy LLC, Chevron Corp., Cummins Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Eni SpA, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Gevo Inc., LanzaTech Global Inc., Neste Corp., OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Pan Oleo Energy Ltd., Preem Holdings AB, Sasol Ltd., Shell plc, SkyNRG BV, SYNHELION SA, TotalEnergies SE, Velocys Plc, and World Energy LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

