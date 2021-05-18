Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to grow by USD 562.39 million | Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
May 18, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the sustainable aviation fuel market and it is poised to grow by USD 562.39 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 59% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the sustainable aviation fuel market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
Biofuel is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 59%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Aemetis Inc., Avfuel Corp., Eni Spa, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Gevo Inc., Neste Corp., SkyNRG BV, Total SA, Velocys Plc, and World Energy are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the rising need for cleaner fuels. However, the higher cost of production compared to conventional fuels will impede the growth of the market.
- How big is the North American market?
43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aemetis Inc., Avfuel Corp., Eni Spa, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Gevo Inc., Neste Corp., SkyNRG BV, Total SA, Velocys Plc, and World Energy are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as favorable government policies, the rising need for cleaner fuels, and the increasing emissions from airlines will offer immense growth opportunities, the higher cost of production compared to conventional fuels is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this sustainable aviation fuel market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Biofuel
- Hydrogen Fuel
- Power To Liquid Fuel
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70573
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sustainable aviation fuel market report covers the following areas:
- Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size
- Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Trends
- Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing emissions from airlines as one of the prime reasons driving the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market growth during the next few years.
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sustainable aviation fuel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sustainable aviation fuel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market across North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainable aviation fuel market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Biofuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hydrogen fuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power to liquid fuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aemetis Inc.
- Avfuel Corp.
- Eni Spa
- Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.
- Gevo Inc.
- Neste Corp.
- SkyNRG BV
- Total SA
- Velocys Plc
- World Energy
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
