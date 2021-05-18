Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to grow by USD 562.39 million | Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the sustainable aviation fuel market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Biofuel is the leading segment in the market.

Biofuel is the leading segment in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 59%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 59%.

Aemetis Inc., Avfuel Corp., Eni Spa, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Gevo Inc., Neste Corp., SkyNRG BV, Total SA, Velocys Plc, and World Energy are the top players in the market.

Aemetis Inc., Avfuel Corp., Eni Spa, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Gevo Inc., Neste Corp., SkyNRG BV, Total SA, Velocys Plc, and World Energy are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the rising need for cleaner fuels. However, the higher cost of production compared to conventional fuels will impede the growth of the market.

The market is driven by the rising need for cleaner fuels. However, the higher cost of production compared to conventional fuels will impede the growth of the market.

43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aemetis Inc., Avfuel Corp., Eni Spa, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Gevo Inc., Neste Corp., SkyNRG BV, Total SA, Velocys Plc, and World Energy are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as favorable government policies, the rising need for cleaner fuels, and the increasing emissions from airlines will offer immense growth opportunities, the higher cost of production compared to conventional fuels is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this sustainable aviation fuel market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is segmented as below:

Type

Biofuel



Hydrogen Fuel



Power To Liquid Fuel

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sustainable aviation fuel market report covers the following areas:

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Trends

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing emissions from airlines as one of the prime reasons driving the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market growth during the next few years.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sustainable aviation fuel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sustainable aviation fuel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market across North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America

, APAC, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainable aviation fuel market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Biofuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hydrogen fuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power to liquid fuel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aemetis Inc.

Avfuel Corp.

Eni Spa

Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.

Gevo Inc.

Neste Corp.

SkyNRG BV

Total SA

Velocys Plc

World Energy

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

