Sustainable Benefits Protect Against Future Unknowns, If You Promote Them

New findings suggest consumers will stick with brands that have more sustainable food

packaging, if they are aware of the sustainability benefits of that packaging.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. , Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canned Good campaign, a coalition effort to promote the sustainability benefits of the steel food can, in partnership with ERM Shelton, released research today showing that promoting the benefits of sustainable food packaging can insulate brands from unexpected price increases.

Those familiar with the campaign were 21% more likely to buy steel food cans with an arbitrary 30 percent price increase, than those who were not familiar with the messaging.

"With known and unknown global variables constantly threatening to destabilize the price of consumer packaged goods, it was important for us to better understand the relationship between customer loyalty and sustainable packaging benefits," said Suzanne Shelton, senior partner at ERM Shelton. "The key takeaway from this research is that when you do the right thing for people and the planet, and you promote it, consumers are more likely to stick with your brand, even if there are disruptions in your supply chain."

Steel food cans are far from a 'new' form of food packaging—they have been around since the time of Napoleon—and they continue to be one of most sustainable food packaging options.

In fact, research into the effects of metal packaging on food waste finds that steel food cans alone prevent in excess of 2.2 billion pounds of food waste every year, when compared to food packaged for refrigeration or freezing. Additionally, steel food cans, on average, can incorporate up to 35 percent recycled content. And if recycled steel is not incorporated into a new can, it can easily be made into any other steel product, all of which are recyclable and continue the circular use of the material. That's why over 75 percent of all steel ever produced is still in use today.

"Year-over-year, we've seen that familiarity breeds favorability, and consumers who are exposed to the Canned Good campaign's messaging have a higher Net Promoter Score and Favorability for the steel food can compared to those who have not been exposed," said Susannah Enkema, partner, vice president of research and insights, ERM Shelton. "While the takeaway on the surface is that consumers have loyalty for brands and products that are doing the right thing for the planet, there's another underlying connection to this idea that if you are doing the right thing for the planet, you are a good company. We think this means that individuals will also be more likely to forgive you for mistakes, stemming attrition in a world of fickle purchasers."

