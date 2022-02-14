Sustainable, Biodegradable and Eco-Friendly Packaging in the Global Pharma Market Size and Growth Potential 2021-2035

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainable, Biodegradable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Providers Market by Eco Friendly Packaging Attributes, Type of Packaging, Type of Packaging Container, End-User and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The continuously growing pipeline of pharmaceutical drug candidates has inadvertently led to an increase in the demand for product packaging solutions.

Further, the gradual shift of the healthcare industry from the one-drug-treats-all model to a personalized approach, coupled to the growing complexities associated with modern pharmacological interventions, has compelled packaging providers to identify innovative solutions.

Since packaging material comes in direct contact with the drug, it is essential to ensure that it does not negatively impact the sterility and quality of the product. In addition, packaging provides important information related to the product, including dosing instructions.

At present, most healthcare packaging uses plastic, which has been known to have an adverse impact on the environment. Specifically, according to the World Health Organization, over 300 million tons of plastic waste is generated, each year, by the pharmaceutical industry, of which, 50% has single-use purpose.

Moreover, 85% of the trash produced by healthcare operations, including pharmaceutical and medical equipment packaging, is non-hazardous and hence, exhibits the potential to be replaced by other eco-friendly and reusable alternatives, enabling significant cost savings.

In recent years, several healthcare stakeholders have actively undertaken initiatives to replace the conventional packaging materials with sustainable, biodegradable and recyclable alternatives, in order to reduce the environmental impact.

In addition, players engaged in the healthcare packaging industry are incorporating circular economy, which facilitates greater sustainability within supply chains, to offer a systemic approach to address environmental issues.

According to industry experts, currently, sustainable solutions account for 10%-25% of the total primary pharmaceutical packaging. In this regard, many companies are also developing novel sustainable packaging solutions, paving the way for new generation of healthcare packaging options, such as plant-based packaging made from corn starch, sugarcane and cassava.

It has further been observed that use of greener packaging solutions can expand customer base, given the growing consciousness to conserve environment among individuals. In fact, as per Trivium Packaging's 2021 Global Buying Green Report, over 80% young consumers mentioned that they would be willing to pay extra for environment friendly packaging.

Considering the rising demand, presently, more than 50 companies offer such sustainable packaging solutions to the healthcare sector. It is worth mentioning that, in the past few years, substantial merger and acquisition activity has been reported in this domain, as players strive to become one-stop-shops, to cater to the diverse needs of the healthcare sector.

Given the ongoing innovation, rise in drug approvals and increase in awareness related to the harmful effects of plastic, we believe that the sustainable, biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging market is likely to witness positive growth over the coming years.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of sustainable, biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging providers, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), location of headquarters, type of company eco-friendly packaging attributes (biodegradable, recyclable and reusable), origin of packaging material (plant derived and others), type of packaging (primary packaging, secondary packaging and tertiary packaging), type of packaging container (boxes / cartons, bottles / vials, cartridges / ampoules, syringes and others), packaged drug formulations (liquid, solid, semi solid, powder and others), type of product (storage containers, drug delivery systems, surgical systems / medical devices and others), cleanroom conditions and quality certifications.

An in-depth analysis, highlighting the contemporary market trends using seven schematic representations, including [A] a horizontal stacked bar chart representation based on company size and type of organization, [B] a vertical grouped bar chart representation based on eco-friendly packaging attributes and geography, [C] a mekko chart representation based on type of packaging and geography, [D] a vertical stacked bar chart representation based on origin of packaging and geography, [E] a waffle chart representation highlighting the cleanroom condition and geography, [F] a 4D bubble analysis comparing the players engaged in this domain, based on several relevant parameters (such as year of establishment, company size, type of packaging and quality certifications), [F] a grid representation illustrating the distribution of sustainable packaging providers based on several relevant parameters (such as company size, eco-friendly packaging attributes, type of packaging, type of packaging container and geography).

An insightful competitiveness analysis of sustainable, biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging solution providers based on several relevant parameters, such as service strength (in terms of years of experience of the packaging provider), and competitive index (in terms of eco-friendly packaging attributes, origin of packaging material, type of packaging, type of packaging container, packaged drug formulations, type of product, cleanroom conditions, quality certifications and partnership strength (taking into consideration the number of partnerships and type of agreement)).

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in this domain. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of recent partnerships inked between various stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2016-2021, based on several relevant parameters, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model adopted (mergers / acquisitions, product development agreements, product launch agreements, service alliances, supply agreements and other agreements), type of partner, most active players (in terms of number of partnerships), type of agreement and regional distribution.

An in-depth analysis to estimate the current and future demand for sustainable packaging, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of packaging (primary packaging, secondary packaging and tertiary packaging) and type of primary packaging containers, including (ampoules, bottles, cartridges, syringes and, vials) for the period 2021-2035. Kindly note that input parameters considered for this analysis include the existing demand for different primary packaging and their average price.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth potential of sustainable, biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging providers' market. We have also developed informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market, over the period 2021-2035.

Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] eco-friendly packaging attributes (biodegradable, recyclable and reusable), [B] type of packaging (primary packaging, secondary packaging and tertiary packaging), [C] type of packaging container (ampoules, bottle, cartridges, syringes and vials) , [D] type of end-user (biotech companies, pharmaceutical companies, research institutes and others), and [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Rest of the World).

In order to account for future uncertainties and add robustness to our forecast model, we have provided three scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with multiple stakeholders in this domain.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order):

Federico Piutti (Innovation Manager, Bormioli Pharma)

Florian Epping (Head of Product Development / Technical Support Medical, Coveris)

(Head of Product Development / Technical Support Medical, Coveris) Thorsten Pieper (Head of Strategic Marketing & Business Development, Korber),

(Head of Strategic Marketing & Business Development, Korber), Kevin Valentine (Chief Executive Officer, Softbox Systems)

(Chief Executive Officer, Softbox Systems) Anonymous (Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications, Europe-Based Very Large Company)

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in offering sustainable, biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging solutions to the healthcare sector?

Which types of sustainable packaging solutions are most commonly offered by packaging providers?

What is the relative competitiveness of different sustainable, biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging providers?

Which partnership models are most commonly being adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What is the present and likely future demand for sustainable, biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging solutions in healthcare sector?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

