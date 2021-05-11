Sustainable Construction Products Company Pretred Announces $3 Million Investment

Tire waste has become a worldwide environmental challenge, with >1 billion sent to the landfill or burned every year. The Pretred technology recycles approximately 65,000 tires for every mile of barriers (880 barriers). These barriers reduce 98% of equivalent CO 2 emissions vs. concrete barriers, providing a sustainable product for use in construction, roads, parks and beyond.

"By successfully raising our seed round, we can accelerate our scale up and deploy our barriers and blocks in markets that are in immediate need of high-performance sustainable materials," said Eric Davis, Chief Executive Officer at Pretred. "We value our partnership with The Heritage Group and have already tapped into their technical and market expertise in construction materials and the circular economy."

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest in Pretred, as we have been impressed with the creativity, experience and passion of their management team," said Ginger Rothrock, Senior Director at HG Ventures and Pretred board member. "We believe that Pretred is a pioneer in the manufacture of green construction materials by fashioning beautiful, rugged, and environmentally-responsible construction products from some of the worst polluting materials in the world."

See https://www.pretred.com/ for more information.

About Pretred

Pretred repurposes waste tires and plastics into innovative and sustainable industrial use barriers and blocks. Our sustainable products have superior benefits and replace concrete, one of the most destructive materials on earth.

About HG Ventures

HG Ventures partners with entrepreneurs building a sustainable future in materials, infrastructure and industrial systems. We leverage the people, assets, and relationships of The Heritage Group to help entrepreneurs execute their vision. We invest in deals ranging from $1-10 million as a lead or syndicate partner, with additional capital set aside for follow-ons.

For more information

Sarah Mathison

Director, Marketing & Communications

The Heritage Group

[email protected]

502-905-5518

SOURCE HG Ventures; Pretred