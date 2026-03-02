Sustainable Fabrics Market Size to Reach USD 73650 Million by 2031 | Organic Cotton Leads Growth at 12.7% CAGR - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the Market Size of the Sustainable Fabrics Market?

The global market for Sustainable Fabrics was valued at USD 32260 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 73650 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Growing Segment by Type: Organic Cotton is emerging as the fastest-growing segment due to increasing demand for certified eco-friendly textiles, scalability in production, and strong adoption by global apparel brands transitioning toward sustainable sourcing models.

Government Policies & Regulations Driving Growth:

The EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles under the European Commission promotes durable, recyclable textile production.

The Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework across Europe and parts of Asia mandates accountability in textile lifecycle management.

The Textile Exchange Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification initiatives are encouraging sustainable fiber adoption.

Sustainability disclosure guidelines by firms aligned with Deloitte and PwC highlight ESG compliance as a competitive necessity.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the Sustainable Fabrics Market?

Organic cotton becoming mainstream in global apparel sourcing

Sustainable outerwear redefining premium fashion positioning

Circular textile strategies influencing manufacturing models

ESG compliance driving procurement and supplier selection

Innovation in bio-based and recycled fiber technologies

Growing transparency through traceable textile supply chains

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SUSTAINABLE FABRICS MARKET:

The sustainable fabrics market is being fundamentally reshaped by the convergence of environmental awareness, policy intervention, and evolving consumer expectations. Among the type segments, Organic Cotton is emerging as a leading growth driver. Global apparel brands are accelerating the transition from conventional fibers to certified organic alternatives to reduce environmental impact and strengthen sustainability claims. Organic cotton supports reduced chemical usage, improved soil management, and enhanced traceability across supply chains. Major retailers are integrating organic cotton collections into their core product portfolios rather than positioning them as niche offerings. This shift enhances volume consumption and reinforces long-term procurement contracts with sustainable fiber producers. Consulting insights from McKinsey & Company emphasize that sustainable raw material integration is increasingly central to competitive differentiation in fashion and textile sectors. Furthermore, manufacturers are investing in digital traceability platforms to validate organic sourcing credentials, strengthening buyer confidence and regulatory compliance.

Within the application segments, the Jacket category is experiencing accelerated development. Outerwear traditionally depends on synthetic materials; however, advances in eco-engineered textiles now allow sustainable fibers to meet durability, insulation, and performance requirements. Brands are launching eco-conscious outerwear lines featuring recyclable linings, biodegradable blends, and water-efficient dyeing processes. Jackets often occupy premium price brackets, allowing companies to justify higher pricing through sustainability narratives and certification labeling. Industry commentary from KPMG indicates that ESG-driven product innovation enhances brand equity and investor attractiveness. As sustainability increasingly influences purchasing behavior, outerwear becomes a strategic category for showcasing material innovation and environmental commitment.

Beyond segment-level momentum, macroeconomic and policy trends are reinforcing market expansion. The global push toward carbon neutrality is prompting textile manufacturers to re-evaluate energy consumption and water-intensive processes. Governments are implementing circular economy frameworks encouraging recyclability and lifecycle responsibility. Scafe Fabric, produced from repurposed coffee grounds, illustrates how circular innovation is expanding into performance apparel niches. Organic Hemp and Organic Linen are also gaining visibility due to regenerative agriculture benefits and natural fiber appeal.

Regional supply chain realignments are further contributing to growth. Europe continues to shape regulatory standards that influence sourcing decisions globally, while Asia-Pacific strengthens its role as a sustainable textile manufacturing hub through technology adoption and export-oriented compliance. North America is witnessing rising corporate commitments toward ethical sourcing and transparent labeling practices.

Collectively, these structural shifts indicate that sustainable fabrics are transitioning from optional alternatives to core components of global textile strategy, embedding environmental accountability directly into product development and supply chain management.

What are the major product types in the Sustainable Fabrics Market?

Organic Hemp

Organic Cotton

Organic Linen

Scafe Fabric

What are the main applications of the Sustainable Fabrics Market?

Underwear

Jacket

Pants

Key Players in the Sustainable Fabrics Market?

REPREVE

Aquafil

Tencel Fibres

SeaCell

Lenzing's Ecovero

STSC LLC

Vivify Textiles

Elevate Textiles

Felipe Tadd

S. Cafe

Piñatex

Bamboo Fabric Store

Sustainable Living Fabrics

The Natural Loom

Hemp Gallery

Kennard & Kennard

Which region dominates the Sustainable Fabrics Market?

Europe maintains leadership due to strict sustainability mandates and structured circular textile policies. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest expansion, supported by production scale advantages and alignment with international sustainability certifications. North America continues to show strong adoption momentum driven by investor scrutiny and evolving consumer transparency expectations.

SOURCE Valuates Reports