Sustainable Fabrics Market to grow by USD 22.32 billion from 2022 to 2027, Anuprerna Artisan Alliance Pvt. Ltd., bluesign technologies ag, China Bambro Textile Co. Ltd. and MORE to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sustainable fabrics market is estimated to grow by USD 22.32 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.78%. The sustainable fabrics market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer sustainable fabrics market are Anuprerna Artisan Alliance Pvt. Ltd., bluesign technologies ag, China Bambro Textile Co. Ltd., Elevate Textiles Inc., Five P venture India Pvt. Ltd., JCrafteco, Lenzing AG, Mittal Traders, Modern Crew, MycoWorks, Net Paradigm India Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., Symphony Fabrics, Teijin Ltd., The Yarn Guru India Inc., Hyosung TNC Corp., Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd., Vivify Textiles, lululemon athletica Inc., and Rawganique USA. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sustainable Fabrics Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Bluesign technologies ag: The company offers sustainable fabrics as well as sustainable textile chemicals to achieve sustainability in the textile value chain.

The company offers sustainable fabrics as well as sustainable textile chemicals to achieve sustainability in the textile value chain. Elevate Textiles Inc: The company offers sustainable fabrics for automotive, apparel, interior furnishing, and industrial applications.

The company offers sustainable fabrics for automotive, apparel, interior furnishing, and industrial applications. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download FREE Sample before buying

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

APAC accounts for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region has the largest fashion and apparel industry in the world. There is a growing market for sustainable fabrics in the region as consumers seek environmentally friendly and ethical clothing options. Furthermore, factors including increasing sales of clothing on online platforms, growing disposable income, and the development of innovative fabrics drive the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- High demand for sustainable fabrics in medical textiles

High demand for sustainable fabrics in medical textiles Key Trend - Robust demand for biodegradable and natural fibers

- Robust demand for biodegradable and natural fibers Major Challenges - Easily available substitutes

Market Segmentation

The market share of the manmade/regenerated segment is significant during the forecast period. Regenerated fibers can be referred to as synthetic fibers manufactured from plant cellulose and processed into yarn. These fibers are uniform, soft, and infinitely recyclable. In addition, innovations, including mechanical recycling, chemical recycling, and upcycling, are increasing the availability of regenerated sustainable fabrics, fuelling the growth of this segment, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Recycled sustainable fabrics are textiles made from materials that have been reclaimed, repurposed, or recycled, often from post-consumer or post-industrial waste. These fabrics are used due to their ability to reduce the generation of waste, conserve resources, and minimize the environmental impact of textile production.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The antimicrobial medical textiles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,264.54 million.

The wallets market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.01% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 11.12 billion.

Sustainable Fabrics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.35 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio