Sustainable Froth Flotation Chemical Production to Witness 2.7X Increase in Production Capacity by 2030

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a comprehensive analysis by Fact.MR, the global froth flotation chemicals market is estimated to reach a valuation of more than $2.2 billion by 2030. In response to the increasing application of froth flotation chemicals across mining, sewage treatment, and pulp and paper industries, the market is expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

Rapid surge in mining activities has been registered in the last five years. Increasing use of base metals such as aluminum, steel, iron, and copper among others, and the rising popularity of precious metals such as platinum, gold, and silver are driving mining activities across the world.

Various minerals such as quartz, feldspar, calcite, barite, potash, fluorspar phosphate, and others are extracted using the froth flotation method. As froth flotation chemicals play a significant role in mining, extraction, and processing of these metal and mineral ores, expansion of the mining industry will accelerate the market growth.

Collectors froth flotation chemicals are expected to remain the most commonly used reagent type. This is attributed to their characteristics which aid in boosting the wettability of required minerals, offer better absorption of the surface molecules, and reduce mixture stability to separate minerals.

"Rising concerns regarding environmental safety and increasing number of government regulations implemented to encourage the adoption of cleaner emission fuels will propel the demand for froth flotation chemicals across the recycling industry. This will in turn create sales opportunities for manufacturers in the coming years," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Study

In the North America market, the U.S. is expected to contribute the highest sales owing to the increasing demand from sewage treatment and industrial waste sector.

market, the U.S. is expected to contribute the highest sales owing to the increasing demand from sewage treatment and industrial waste sector. The market in China is projected to account for the largest share in Asia Pacific , supported by rising industrialization and expansion of paper & pulp industries.

is projected to account for the largest share in , supported by rising industrialization and expansion of paper & pulp industries. India is estimated to witness substantial growth over the assessment period, favored by rising mining activates for coal and metal extraction in the country.

is estimated to witness substantial growth over the assessment period, favored by rising mining activates for coal and metal extraction in the country. Paper & pulp industry segment is anticipated to project rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for the recycling of papers across the world.

Based on reagent, collectors are projected to hold the leading market share, due to increasing application across the coal, paper recycling, and wastewater disposal sectors.

Key Drivers

Increasing mining activities for extraction of coal, iron, copper, and other metals across China and India is propelling the demand froth flotation chemicals.

and is propelling the demand froth flotation chemicals. Growing awareness regarding environmental safety and rapidly increasing recycling activities are expected to rise sales across the paper & pulp industry segment.

Key Restraints

Stringent policies and rapidly changing regulations in North America and Europe are anticipated to hamper market growth.

and are anticipated to hamper market growth. Rising concerns emission of hazardous chemical during mining activities will hinder froth flotation chemicals sales.

Competitive Landscape

The global market form froth flotation chemicals is highly consolidated in nature. Leading companies are focusing on adopting expansion strategies such as new product launches, technological innovations, collaboration, and acquisition to gain edge over competition. For instance,

In April 2019 , BASF SE, the largest chemical producer in the world headquartered in Germany successfully increase its current polyacrylamide powder production line at its owned manufacturing sites located in Nanjing , China , by the first quarter of 2019.

, BASF SE, the largest chemical producer in the world headquartered in successfully increase its current polyacrylamide powder production line at its owned manufacturing sites located in , , by the first quarter of 2019. Clariant Mining Solutions, Swiss multinational specialty chemical company, announced launching new FLOTANOL® frothers with improved flotation performance to help achieve the froth and maximize recovery.

Prominent players in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

ArrMaz

Ashland

BASF SE

Cheminova AS

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

Clariant

CP Kelco

Cytec Solvay Group

Dow

Huntsman International LLC

Kemira

Nasaco International LLC

Nouryon

Orica Limited

More Valuable Insights on Froth Flotation Chemicals Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global froth flotation chemicals market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2020 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in froth flotation chemicals market with detailed segmentation:

By Reagent:

Collectors

Frothers

Modifiers

Others

By End Use Industry:

Mining

Pulp and paper

Industrial waste and sewage treatment

Others

Key Questions Covered in the Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for froth flotation chemicals market between 2020 and 2030

The report offers insight into froth flotation chemicals demand outlook for 2020-2030

Froth flotation chemicals market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Froth flotation chemicals market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

