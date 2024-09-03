SUSTAINABLE GOVERNANCE PARTNERS REBRANDS TO JASPER STREET PARTNERS TO REFLECT GROWING BUSINESS, EXPANDS SHAREHOLDER ACTIVISM ADVISORY

Appoints Duncan Herrington and Peter da Silva Vint, Experienced Shareholder Activism Advisors, as Managing Partners

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Governance Partners, a leading shareholder advisory firm, is pleased to unveil its new corporate name: Jasper Street Partners (www.jasperstreet.com). This brand launch comes in conjunction with the expansion of the firm's senior team and capabilities, integrating a dedicated shareholder activism advisory practice into its existing services advising clients on corporate governance, shareholder engagement, proxy voting issues, and ESG matters.

Founded in 2020, Jasper Street advises an extensive book of clients, including Fortune 500 companies across all sectors of the market. The firm's unique expertise is anchored in the mosaic of backgrounds of its Managing Partners and team members, which includes several decades of experience at investment advisors including BlackRock, Vanguard, Putnam and Wellington, and encompasses buyside portfolio management, investment stewardship leadership, proxy advisory, corporate law, and now: investment banking and shareholder activism.

As the firm's work continues to evolve to meet its clients' needs, Jasper Street is launching a dedicated shareholder activism practice and welcoming two new Managing Partners, Duncan Herrington and Peter da Silva Vint. Together Messrs. Herrington and da Silva Vint have decades of financial, investing and legal experience at top global firms focused on shareholder activism, contested situations and M&A. Both will remain based in New York and will advise clients on contested matters globally. They join fellow Managing Partners Jessica Strine, Robert Main and Marc Lindsay.

"We are thrilled to announce the evolution of our corporate identity, and to bring in two new partners, Duncan and Peter, who complement our team's expertise and share foundational, cultural and corporate values that we know will serve our current and future clients so well," said Jessica Strine, Jasper Street CEO & co-Founder.

Ms. Strine added, "The name Jasper Street reflects the road ahead in our strategic growth as we build out our end-to-end shareholder advisory capabilities to help clients navigate the increasingly opaque and complex spectrum of issues that arise in the boardroom and in the dialogue between companies and their investors. The name also embraces the journey of our firm's foundational years, harkening back to our startup days on Jasper Street in suburban Philadelphia."

Mr. Herrington and Mr. da Silva Vint stated, "We couldn't be more excited to join the Jasper Street team, especially at a time when activism is progressively overlapping with other areas of shareholder advisory, which some traditional investment banks may not have the bandwidth to address. This team can offer agility, flexibility, and – most importantly – the knowledge base of former buysiders.

"As an independent, unconflicted advisor, the Jasper Street team today possesses an unmatched set of skills, with the ability to provide advice grounded exclusively in the best interests of our clients," added Messrs. Herrington and da Silva Vint.

The Jasper Street Offering

As shareholder activism evolves and takes on new vectors – from shareholder proposals to issue activism to public pressure campaigns – the expanded Jasper Street team will offer a full complement of year-round support for the firm's clients:

Annual Meetings : Maximize annual meeting support, address shareholder proposals, successfully engage with investors and proxy advisors;

: Maximize annual meeting support, address shareholder proposals, successfully engage with investors and proxy advisors; Shareholder Activism : Know if you're vulnerable, what your best tactical options are in different scenarios, and how to win a critical shareholder vote;

: Know if you're vulnerable, what your best tactical options are in different scenarios, and how to win a critical shareholder vote; ESG Matters : Address the ESG issues that present long-term risks and opportunities, provide stakeholders with decision-useful information on the relevant issues; and

: Address the ESG issues that present long-term risks and opportunities, provide stakeholders with decision-useful information on the relevant issues; and Corporate Governance : Remain well-informed on relevant topics, investor expectations, peer practices, and proxy advisor policies.

About Duncan Herrington

Duncan has over twenty years of experience as both investment banker and lawyer, primarily advising clients on shareholder activism. Before joining Jasper Street, Duncan was a Managing Director at Moelis & Company and a Managing Director at Raymond James, where he founded and was Head of the Activism Response and Contested Situations Group, which was one of the top-ranked activism practices globally within its first six months after launch. He also worked on the Contested Situations team at Credit Suisse and, prior to banking, was a corporate lawyer at Paul, Weiss. A CFA charterholder and member of the California Bar, Duncan received his JD from Harvard Law School, MBA from London Business School and undergraduate degree in economics and business administration from Rhodes College.

About Peter da Silva Vint

Peter has over fifteen years of experience as an investment banker, lawyer and investor. Before joining Jasper Street, Peter was a Director at Barclays and Moelis & Company, where he focused on shareholder advisory and activism defense. He was also a member of BlackRock's Investment Stewardship Team and held roles at J.P. Morgan, Arnold & Porter and Linklaters. Peter received his MBA from Yale School of Management, JD from the University of Michigan Law School and undergraduate degree in communications from Virginia Tech.

About Jasper Street

Jasper Street is a leading shareholder advisory firm, supporting public companies in their most crucial interactions with their shareholders. With decades of experience in investing, law, capital markets, corporate governance, proxy voting, and proxy advisory, the Jasper Street team is uniquely equipped to provide the full complement of year-round support for public company executives and boards of directors. The firm advises clients on annual meetings, shareholder activism, corporate governance, and ESG matters. Jasper Street is independent and unconflicted, enabling the firm's partners to provide advice grounded exclusively in the best interests of its clients.

www.jasperstreet.com

