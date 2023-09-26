Sustainable Growth Driven by Aquaculture Cages: Meeting Consumer Demand for Healthier Fish

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aquaculture Cages Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aquaculture cages market is experiencing significant growth as the aquaculture industry evolves to meet the increasing demand for nutrient-rich fish and fish products. This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the market's trends, drivers, and challenges, offering a strategic roadmap for success in this swiftly growing market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Growth Drivers: The report identifies key drivers behind the growth of the aquaculture cages market, including the rising consumer preference for nutrient-rich fish and fish products, a decline in fish stock due to unsustainable fishing practices, and a growing inclination towards certified aquaculture cages. Trends: It highlights trends such as the rising preference for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) aquaculture cages and UV-resistant varieties, as well as the growing popularity of offshore aquaculture, which are paving the way for substantial market demand. Vendor Analysis: The report includes an exhaustive vendor analysis covering approximately 25 leading players in the market. This analysis helps businesses strategize and maximize their market position. Market Forecast and Growth: The aquaculture cages market is expected to grow by USD 86.68 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, with a projected CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The report segments the aquaculture cages market based on the following criteria:

Application: The market is segmented into fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and others.

Segments include freshwater aquaculture cages, marine, and brackish water aquaculture cages.

Segments include freshwater aquaculture cages, marine, and brackish water aquaculture cages. Geographical Landscape: Regions covered include APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

Prime Market Drivers:

The study identifies several key drivers for the aquaculture cages market, including the growing inclination for HDPE aquaculture cages among end-users, the increasing popularity of offshore aquaculture, and the preference for UV-resistant aquaculture cages.

Companies Mentioned:

The report covers key players in the aquaculture cages market, including AKVA group, Alfa Laval AB, Asakua Su Urunleri Ltd., Badinotti Group SPA, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Das and Kumars, Gael Force Group Ltd., Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., GiliOcean Technology Ltd., Guang Dong Yangfan Mesh Industry Co. LTD., King Chou Fish Net, KJ, Linde Plc, MSD AQUACULTURE, Pioneer Group, Qingdao Qihang Fishing Cage Co. Ltd., Selstad AS, Serge Ferrari SAS, SRR Aqua Suppliers LLP, and Zhejiang dechen plastic co. ltd.

Report Contents:

The report on the aquaculture cages market includes the following areas:

Aquaculture cages market sizing.

Aquaculture cages market forecast.

Aquaculture cages market analysis.

