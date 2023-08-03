Sustainable Growth in a Challenging World: AIIB's Eighth Annual Meeting Registration Opens

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 20 engaging sessions will explore trends and topics on sustainable growth at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The event will be held on Sep. 25-26, 2023 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Registration is open and can be accessed here.

The 2023 AIIB Annual Meeting—with the theme "Sustainable Growth in a Challenging World"—consists of the Opening Ceremony, Governors' Business Roundtable, Governors' Official Session, Press Conference and a series of public and civil society engagement events. The 2023 Annual Meeting will demonstrate AIIB's commitment to investment and action that drive growth toward a greener world as demonstrated by AIIB's mission of financing Infrastructure for Tomorrow.

For the full program, please click here to get more information and register here if you are interested in attending the sessions.

Background to the Annual Meeting

The Annual Meeting is AIIB's flagship event. It offers a unique occasion to showcase AIIB's accomplishments and seek invaluable insights and guidance from shareholders on AIIB's strategic direction and initiatives. Moreover, it serves as a dynamic hub for dialogues among delegates from AIIB Members, alongside partners, business leaders, civil society organizations and experts from a range of fields from all around the world.

Contact the AIIB Annual Meeting team if any registration questions: [email protected]

Contact Lingxiao He for any media inquiries: [email protected]

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank whose mission is financing the Infrastructure for Tomorrow—infrastructure with sustainability at its core. We began operations in Beijing in January 2016 and have since grown to 106 approved members worldwide. We are capitalized at USD100 billion and Triple-A-rated by the major international credit rating agencies. Collaborating with partners, AIIB meets clients' needs by unlocking new capital and investing in infrastructure that is green, technology-enabled and promotes regional connectivity.

