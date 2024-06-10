Sustainable Home and Garage Brand Gear Hugger Launches in Target

Gear Hugger's Distribution Gains Facilitates its Goal of Bringing Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Consumers

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gear Hugger , an eco-friendly brand created to maintain your gear and protect the planet, announces its Multi-Purpose Lubricant is now available in select Target stores nationwide. This game-changing lubricant is formulated with plant-based, non-toxic and biodegradable ingredients, with the goal of bringing a sustainable alternative to the market.

Gear Hugger Multi-Purpose Lubricant Gear Hugger's Multi-Purpose Lubricant is now available in the automotive section at 750 Target stores across the country and online for a price of $12.89 in 11 oz. cans.

"For any small business, launching in Target is a dream come true," said Checo Diaz, founder of Gear Hugger. "We're excited to share our mission to create a healthier and cleaner planet with eco-friendly car, home, and outdoor product options for Target consumers. We're looking forward to the continued success and growth of Gear Hugger with this new partnership."

Gear Hugger originally launched the Multi-Purpose Lubricant in 2022 to restore, reuse and reduce waste by offering a plant-powered lubricant. An estimated 100,000 barrels of petroleum per day are used to create lubricants used on gear, out in nature, and around the house (according to the US Energy Information Administration). Gear Hugger addresses this issue by producing a lubricant that is 96% USDA Certified Bio-Based, powered by plants, and has 3x the lubricating power than petroleum-based alternatives. With more than 1,001 uses including mechanics and automotive purposes, outdoor gear, bicycles, home repairs, small electronics, and parts, Gear Hugger's Multipurpose Lubricant provides an earth-friendly alternative to traditional, toxic lubricants that is safe to use around children and pets.

Gear Hugger has continued its mission to "green-ify" homes and garages by introducing additional sustainable innovations to the market, including the Heavy-Duty Degreaser and the Rust Protection. Gear Hugger also launched a Dry Bike Lubricant in April that applies a plant-based, non-toxic formula to bike chains, providing long-lasting protection by offering powerful adhesion with superb antioxidant and anti-wear properties.

In 2023, the Multi-Purpose Lubricant won a Retailer's Choice Award at the National Hardware Show, joining only 31 winning products selected from the thousands of brands showcased on the NHS floor. Gear Hugger's Multi-Purpose Lubricant was also named "Overall Home Product of the Year" by the Mindful Awards last year. In 2022, Gear Hugger took first place in the Natural Products Expo East Pitch slam against 10 emerging brands of the Naturally Affiliate regions.

Gear Hugger's Multi-Purpose Lubricant is now available in the automotive section at 750 Target stores across the country and online for a price of $12.89 in 11 oz. cans.

About Gear Hugger

Based in Solana Beach, CA, Gear Hugger is on a mission to keep gear in play longer, reduce waste, and help protect the planet. Gear Hugger offers award-winning, plant-powered, non-toxic household products that mend the gap in the market for non-toxic, safe options. The Gear Hugger Multipurpose Lubricant is an all-purpose, eco-friendly, and non-toxic lubricant with 3x the lubricating power than leading petroleum brands. Its Heavy-Duty Degreaser is formulated with a plant- and water-based, non-toxic formula to sustainably break down grime without leaving residue behind. The Rust Protection utilizes a vegetable oil base to provide an eco-friendly, anticorrosive solution that forms a protective layer on metal surfaces. Its newest product, Dry Bike Lubricant, ensures superior adhesion and lasting bike chain protection with a vegetable oil base that combines natural extracts and eco-friendly additives. For more information, how-to videos, and tips, please visit Gear-Hugger.com.

Media Contact:

Jack Bongiovi

Rachel Kay Public Relations, a FINN Partners Company

[email protected]

(212) 715-1659

SOURCE Gear Hugger