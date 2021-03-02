Sustainable Lawn Care Startup Sunday Enters Mass Retail Market

BOULDER, Colo., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-friendly startup Sunday announced today that its innovative line of lawn, pest, and yard care products will now be available for purchase at Walmart stores throughout the country.

"At Sunday, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to enjoy healthy, vibrant yards free of harmful chemicals," said Coulter Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunday. "That's why we pioneered an entirely new approach to lawn care."

Sunday's spray-on lawn fertilizers, pest control and weed control products work with nature using ingredients like seaweed, potassium, humic and iron to help grow the backyard you want, without any of the chemicals that you don't.

"The simple truth is that you don't need hazardous ingredients to grow stronger, more resilient lawns. You can control weeds, repair damage, repel pests, and fortify your yard with easy-to-apply nutrients that deliver real, sustainable results," Lewis said.

Consumer demand for safer, more sustainable products has been an ongoing trend that started with food consumption and has expanded to other areas of the home. Innovation in the lawn and garden category to meet this need directly outside the home is the next logical step.

"At Walmart, we are focused on offering our customers exciting brands and quality products at our everyday low prices. As a digitally native brand, we are excited to be Sunday's first retail partner and offer Sunday lawn care products to our Walmart customers," said Kaitlyn Shadiow, Vice President of Patio & Garden, Walmart U.S. "Sustainability is a key priority for Sunday which also aligns with Walmart's commitment to improving the environment."

While Sunday still provides its subscription plans directly to consumers on www. getsunday.com , the expansion into mass retail with Walmart was a necessary step to making these new lawn and yard care products more accessible to consumers.

"As one of the world's most impactful retailers, Walmart is uniquely positioned to launch this new generation of lawn and yard care products," said Lewis. "We're thrilled to team up with an exclusive retail partner that shares our commitment to making sustainable solutions readily available to consumers all across the country. We're excited to have Walmart join us in this journey and we look forward to working together to build a better future for our backyards."

About Sunday

Sunday is a startup on a mission to transform America's lawns with safer, smarter, and sustainable formulas that work. Sunday is committed to making it easy for Americans to grow a backyard that is better for people, pets, and the planet. Learn more at www.getsunday.com

