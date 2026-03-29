Sustainable Living Campaign Launches in L.A.

The Campaign Unites Experts, Organizations, and Advocates to Promote Environmental Responsibility and Drive Action Toward a More Sustainable Future

NEW YORK, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet announces the launch of Sustainable Living, a cross-platform campaign debuting within LA Times and online. This timely initiative brings together environmental leaders, sustainability experts, nonprofits, and innovative organizations committed to advancing eco-conscious practices and inspiring individuals and communities to live more sustainably.

As climate challenges and environmental concerns continue to shape global conversations, Sustainable Living explores actionable solutions and forward-thinking strategies that empower individuals and industries alike to reduce their environmental footprints. Through expert insights, compelling stories, and research-driven perspectives, the campaign highlights topics like clean energy, responsible consumption, waste reduction, sustainable food systems, and green innovation.

The campaign features editorial contributions from leading voices across environmental science, policy, business, and advocacy — each working toward a shared goal of creating a healthier planet for future generations.

Featured Editorial Voices:

Dave and Jenny Marrs

Kathryn Kellog

Editorial & Advocacy Partners Include:

Environmental Defense Fund

Clean Energy States Alliance

Earth Day

Cool Earth

Environmental Working Groups

Sierra Club

GRID Alternatives

ReFed

Campaign Partners & Contributors Include:

Lenox

Reencle

Special Editorial Spotlight:

Home renovation experts, entrepreneurs, and sustainability advocates Dave and Jenny Marrs grace the cover of Sustainable Living. Best known for their work transforming homes and communities, the Marrses have become influential voices in promoting thoughtful design, responsible building practices, and environmentally conscious living.

In an exclusive interview, Dave and Jenny share how their passion for creating beautiful, functional spaces is deeply connected to their commitment to sustainability. From incorporating reclaimed materials and energy-efficient solutions into their projects to supporting local agriculture and community initiatives, they emphasize that sustainable living starts with intentional choices at home.

The Marrses also discuss the importance of balancing modern design with long-term environmental impact, highlighting how homeowners can make practical, meaningful changes without sacrificing style or comfort. Their approach reflects a broader mission to inspire families across the country to embrace sustainability in ways that are both accessible and impactful.

"Sustainability extends beyond materials to people and places, and family values profoundly shape our approach at home," Dave and Jenny shared in an exclusive interview with Mediaplanet. "It's about building homes that nurture relationships and a sense of place, where reuse and care honor both heritage and responsibility. Ultimately, it's living intentionally. A home that's kind to the planet is also one that feels deeply personal and enduring."

Through thought leadership, impactful storytelling, and collaboration with purpose-driven organizations, Sustainable Living underscores the importance of environmental responsibility and the role each individual plays in shaping a more sustainable future.

The campaign officially launches nationwide on March 29, 2026, within copies of LA Times and online.

To read the digital version of the campaign, visit:

Sustainable Living - Impacting Our Future

Media Contact:

Josh Rouse

Operations and Production Manager

[email protected]

Mediaplanet

SOURCE Mediaplanet