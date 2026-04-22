Sustainable Living Special Campaign Launches in L.A. Times

News provided by

Mediaplanet

Apr 22, 2026, 12:22 ET

The Campaign Unites Experts, Organizations, and Advocates to Promote Environmental Responsibility and Drive Action Toward a More Sustainable Future

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet announces the launch of a special edition of Sustainable Living, a campaign debuting in the Los Angeles Times online in celebration of Earth Day. This timely initiative brings together environmental leaders, sustainability experts, nonprofits, and innovative organizations committed to advancing eco-conscious practices and inspiring individuals and communities to live more sustainably.

Continue Reading
Sustainable Living
View PDF
Sustainable Living

As climate challenges and environmental concerns continue to shape global conversations, Sustainable Living explores actionable solutions and forward-thinking strategies that empower individuals and industries alike to reduce their environmental footprints. Through expert insights, compelling stories, and research-driven perspectives, the campaign highlights topics such as clean energy, responsible consumption, waste reduction, sustainable food systems, and green innovation.

Special Editorial Spotlight:

In a timely release aligned with Earth Day, a few select brands within the Sustainable Living campaign are highlighting practical, technology-driven solutions for more sustainable homes. This exclusive content showcases how leading brands are helping consumers reduce their environmental impact through energy-efficient systems and smarter resource management.

By aligning the launch of this digital special edition with Earth Day, featured brands: Lennox and Aiper, reinforce the importance of collective action while showing how individual choices at home can contribute to a more sustainable future.

Through thought leadership, impactful storytelling, and collaboration with purpose-driven organizations, Sustainable Living underscores the importance of environmental responsibility and the role each individual plays in shaping a more sustainable future.

The campaign officially launches nationwide on April 22, 2026.

Media Contact:
Josh Rouse
Operations and Production Manager
[email protected]
Mediaplanet

SOURCE Mediaplanet

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Sustainable Living Campaign Launches in L.A.

Sustainable Living Campaign Launches in L.A.

Mediaplanet announces the launch of Sustainable Living, a cross-platform campaign debuting within LA Times and online. This timely initiative brings...
Blood Health Campaign Launches Nationwide on March 27

Blood Health Campaign Launches Nationwide on March 27

Mediaplanet announces the launch of Blood Health, debuting in USA Today and online today. This comprehensive campaign brings together a powerful...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Issues

Environmental Issues

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics