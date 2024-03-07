Sustainable, Luxury Footwear Brand, NOMASEI Partners With (RED) For International Women's Day

PARIS, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable, luxury Parisian footwear brand, NOMASEI, a women-owned brand, proudly announces its partnership with (RED), the organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver to fight AIDS, in conjunction with International Women's Day.

Nomasei is known for its beautifully crafted, ethically sourced and produced footwear.

The brand's best-selling TAXI platform sandal will be re-released in a signature red style for this limited-edition partnership. For every purchase of a (NOMASEI)RED TAXI platform sandal, Nomasei will donate 20% of the retail price to the Global Fund to support life-saving healthcare programs for women and girls in communities most in need. The brand will also launch custom, limited-edition (NOMASEI)RED socks. 100% of the retail price from every purchase of the (NOMASEI)RED socks will also be donated as part of the partnership.

The independent label's co-founders, Marine Braquet and Paule Tenaillon are thrilled to work with (RED) on such an important cause. "Our values are fully aligned with (RED)'s mission and we are incredibly honored to partner with their team, especially during Women's History Month when we consider the global impact AIDS and other health care issues continue to have on women and children around the world," Braquet said.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Nomasei to launch the incredibly stylish (NOMASEI)RED platform sandal, and socks," said Jennifer Lotito, President and COO of (RED). "These pieces not only look great, they also do great things by contributing to the fight against AIDS and the injustices that allow it to thrive."

The (NOMASEI)RED TAXI platform sandal ($510) and socks ($35) will launch online today on Nomasei.com.

ABOUT NOMASEI

Co-founders, Paule Tenaillon & Marine Braquet, met while working for design house Chloé in Paris. Their knowledge and understanding of the luxury footwear industry spans over two decades and includes positions with Parisian luxury houses such as Dior, Jil Sander, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Givenchy, among others.

With the archaic timelines and wasteful processes still common with most luxury fashion houses, Tenaillon and Braquet were determined to modernize the luxury industry by creating a truly transparent, responsible footwear brand that slowed down the fashion cycle and thus, Nomasei was born. The brand is designed in Paris and produced in Montopoli, Italy.

Nomasei strives to implement eco-friendly materials and processes, curbing overproduction in the market, as well as promoting transparency to their customers. Additionally, Nomasei works with suppliers and factories that are certified in sustainable sourcing and practices, focusing on their reuse of wastewater, the low presence of metals and, more generally, a virtuous treatment of waste.

Nomasei's Sustainable Mission: https://nomasei.com/pages/nos-engagements

Worn by conscious VIPS including Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Sophia Bush and many more.

ABOUT (RED)

Founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS, (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that raise money, heat and urgency for global health crises.

Every action you take with (RED) saves lives. All money generated by (RED) goes to the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health.

To date, (RED) has generated over $750 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 245 million people. (RED) funding supports life-saving programs that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment and care in places where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive.

(RED) partners include Anova Culinary, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Ember, Fiat, Girl Skateboards, Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, NOMASEI, Okay Bears, Panasonic, The Ridge, Salesforce, Santander Asset Management, Starbucks and Vespa. (RED) supporters include IQVIA, Merck and Roche.

PRESS CONTACT: [email protected]

