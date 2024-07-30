Sustainable Mattress Brand Naturepedic Launches Exquisite Range of Premium Organic Bedding

Naturepedic introduces five consciously crafted "Bedding Made Better" collections – all 50% off with organic mattress purchase for launch

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic , the leading GOTS certified organic and EWG VERIFIED® mattress and bedding brand, announces its largest bedding assortment to date with five new fabric collections. Expanding upon the brand's existing offerings, this launch marks the entrance of new categories for Naturepedic within the bedding space including duvet covers and inserts, pillow sham sets, and blankets.

Offered in an organic-inspired color palette, the simple-yet-sophisticated bedding sets are designed to fit seamlessly into any bedroom aesthetic. The five collections include the Percale Collection, the Sateen Collection, the Linen Collection, the Muslin Collection, and the Waffle Collection, as well as ethically sourced natural alpaca and down accessories. This launch joins Naturepedic's existing bedding offerings of mattress toppers, mattress protectors, and pillow protectors, to complete their selection.

The new "Bedding Made Better" collections are woven from organic cotton or flax that's grown without GOTS-prohibited pesticides and herbicides, as organic textile farming reduces harmful health and environmental impacts. Crafted for years of enduring strength, each set is offered in an earthy color palette and designed to grow softer with every wash and dry cycle. The breathability, thoughtful thread counts, and moisture wicking abilities set Naturepedic's bedding collections as the new luxury standard.

"Being a father of four, I'm constantly aware of the hidden chemicals in consumer products," said Arin Schultz, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Naturepedic. "Naturepedic has always provided safer, healthier sleep products, and we're thrilled to offer our consumers even more choice when it comes to curating a sustainability-driven bedroom. With new, on-trend fabrics and colors, we're providing bedding that isn't just made better but made beautifully, too."

The brand continues to expand not only their product assortment, but also their retail footprint. Naturepedic has established themselves as an omnichannel powerhouse with 25 stores and counting. From their first product, their organic crib mattress, to the new bedding collection, Naturepedic continues to help consumers create certified organic and sustainably-led sleep environments. To date, Naturepedic is the only mattress brand with all four of the major certifications that health- and eco-conscious consumers value: GOTS, EWG VERIFIED, MADE SAFE® and GREENGUARD® Gold.

Percale Collection ($39-$259)

Experience unparalleled airflow with Naturepedic's Percale Collection, crafted from organic cotton for optimal breathability and comfort. Thoughtfully designed with a thread count of 300, percale bedding strikes the perfect balance between luxury and durability, ensuring a cool and crisp feel with each use. Products in this material include sheet sets , duvet covers, and sham sets , and are available in Midnight Blue, Mineral Blue, Cream and Arctic Snow color palettes.

Sateen Collection ($59-$299)

Slip into the luxurious softness of sateen bedding, featuring a buttery finish and a sleek four-over-one weave. With a thoughtful thread count of 400, Naturepedic's sateen fabric offers both visual and tactile luxury while maintaining breathability and durability. Each product in the Sateen Collection offers a cozy feel and natural wrinkle resistance with a gentle drape for understated elegance. Products in this material include sheet sets , duvet covers, and sham sets , and are available in Smokey Slate, Pewter, Forest Canopy, Dune, Blush, Oatmeal, and Arctic Snow color palettes.

Linen Collection ($119-$599)

Naturepedic's Linen Collection is woven from the renewable stalks of the finest French flax, which is known for its ability to improve soil health and absorb carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Their linen bedding provides all-season comfort with natural moisture-wicking and insulating properties. The looser weave and texture offer a luxe, lived-in look and lasting comfort that won't pill or shed. Products in this material include sheet sets , duvet covers, and sham sets , and are available in Harbor Island, Forest Canopy, Beige, and Arctic Snow color palettes.

Muslin Collection ($59-$349)

Enjoy versatile comfort year-round with their organic Muslin Collection, perfect for layering in any season. Woven from four layers of certified organic cotton, organic muslin is soft to the touch and gentler on the skin – and without any GOTS-prohibited chemical treatments or dyes, it's gentler on your health, too. The collection is supremely soft and breathable with an elevated, crinkled look. Products in this material include duvet covers, sham sets , and blankets , and are available in Smokey Slate, Forest Canopy, Cream, and Arctic Snow color palettes.

Waffle Collection ($59-$349)

Experience plush yet cooling comfort with Naturepedic's organic cotton waffle fabric, renowned for its breathability and moisture-wicking properties. Lending a timeless, textured look and crafted for durability, the unique weave pattern maintains the bedding's shape and texture through stretching, pulling and laundering, and only gets softer and cozier with time. Products in this material include duvet covers, sham sets , and blankets , and are available in Harbor Island, Auburn, Cream, and Arctic Snow color palettes.

To celebrate the launch, Naturepedic is offering 50% off bedding with the purchase of any mattress. To learn more about Naturepedic's bedding collection, please visit their website and Instagram .

About Naturepedic

Naturepedic has been the leading certified organic mattress and bedding company for over 20 years that supports an organic, holistic lifestyle by protecting families through safer, healthier, and certified organic products. By eliminating materials like flame retardants and polyurethane foam from their line of organic mattresses, Naturepedic is dedicated to protecting consumers and the environment. The brand is a proud member of the Organic Trade Association and 1% for the Planet, supporting approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes. All Naturepedic products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, and more can be found online at Naturepedic.com, in over 20 Naturepedic stores, and over 150 retailers nationwide.

