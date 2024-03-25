Sustainable Minds Publishes Six PCRs for Plumbing Products in Conformance to the ACLCA PCR Open Standard

Making PCRs and EPDs More Standardized, Consistent, and Reliable

BROOKLINE, Mass., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Minds®, the only end-to-end product transparency solutions provider, has published product category rules (PCRs) for:

"Sustainable Minds' ability to guide our working group through a myriad of issues, questions, data searches and then ultimately bring resolution and consensus to the group was impressive," said Fernando Fernandez, Senior Director of Codes and Standards for TOTO USA, Inc. "We anticipated needing a year or more to complete 6 PCRs, but we were done in 9 months." All PCRs are available in the PCR Catalog for N. American Building & Construction, developed and maintained by Sustainable Minds in the Transparency Catalog. Over time, the ACLCA PCR Open Standard conformant column will get populated as new PCRs are published. transparencycatalog.com/na-pcr-catalog-building-products

In August 2023, the company became the first program operator to update its technical program according to the American Center for Life Cycle Assessment (ACLCA) PCR Open Standard. Sustainable Minds' recently published Utility Poles PCR, along with these six, are among the first ACLCA PCR Open Standard conformant PCRs to be published.

With the increasing demand for using environmental product declarations (EPDs) to communicate the environmental impacts of products and processes, EPDs are also being used to inform design and procurement decisions, both public and private. Through this program, manufacturers can create better PCRs and EPDs make it easier for building industry professionals to select products that align with project goals or meet new codes and standards.

This month, the U.S. EPA released its draft Criteria for PCRs to Support the Label Program for Low Embodied Carbon Construction Materials. Much of this document is based on and builds upon the ACLCA PCR Open Standard.

Since its inception in 2014 as a program operator, Sustainable Minds has worked to advance standardization and simplification of PCR and EPD creation under the leadership of founder and CEO Terry Swack. To further this goal, in 2021 Swack became the ACLCA PCR Guidance working group co-chair leading the creation of this work.

"Our updated technical program reflects our continued commitment to informing low-carbon purchase decisions by making environmental performance information understandable and meaningful," explained Swack. "Sustainable Minds was the first to deliver EPDs in the cloud, in PDF, and in the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3). We have reduced the time and expense required to create a robust PCR by further standardizing the creation process."

"Using the ACLCA PCR Open Standard to update our program was a rigorous task, but it has enabled us to create higher quality PCRs. It lifts significant technical burdens from PCR committee members, allowing them to focus on the data and decisions most relevant to their products and industries," commented Kim Hammer, Director, Technical Services & Senior LCA Analyst at Sustainable Minds.

Sustainable Minds worked closely with PCR committee members including sponsor TOTO, Sloan, Zurn, Kohler, Bradley Corp., Watts, American Supply Assoc., IAPMO and PMI.

PCRs are available in the PCR Catalog for N. American Building & Construction. Access Sustainable Minds program documents here:

Sustainable Minds is the only end-to-end product transparency solutions provider for building product manufacturers today. The company is an ISO 14025 EPD / PCR program operator committed to understandable and reliable reporting; provides LCA, material evaluation and carbon accounting services, and delivers innovative digital tools to get products into projects. The Transparency Catalog™, the leading source of building & construction products for high-performance, low-carbon buildings, makes it super easy for industry professionals to collaboratively select, specify, and procure products, and reward building product manufacturers for making them. transparencycatalog.com | sustainableminds.com

