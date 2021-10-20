Sustainable Outdoor Furniture Brand, POLYWOOD, Reveals Upscale Designer Series

SYRACUSE, Ind., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYWOOD, the longest-established manufacturer of outdoor furniture made from genuine POLYWOOD lumber, is expanding into new markets with the launch of its PW Designer Series.

Entrepreneur Magazine and The Spruce both ranked POLYWOOD makers of "The Best Adirondack Chairs of 2021." PW Designer Series aims to expand the heritage brand's profile beyond its flagship product.

PW Designer Series - Latitude Collection Lounge Set PW Designer Series - Latitude Collection Dining Set

Doug Rassi, POLYWOOD founder and CEO explains:

"Our company has thrived for three decades because we're committed to continual innovation. PW Designer Series is born out of that culture to do things that have never been done before with the objective of creating beautiful collections made from genuine POLYWOOD that are true works of art. With its premium materials, unparalleled craftsmanship, and exclusive lumber and cushion colors, PW Designer Series is the next step in our evolution."

The series will consist of multiple collections, launching with the Latitude collection in October 2021. Each will feature an array of refined outdoor dining, chaise, and deep seating lounge sets which include customizable sectionals.

Award-winning interior design influencer Shayla Copas elaborates on why customers will appreciate POLYWOOD's new collections:

"I love that I can fill a space with PW Designer Series' sophisticated pieces with confidence, knowing that I have the flexibility to layer them with designs that express my personality. The clean lines and crisp angles make the Latitude collection an instant classic that is as chic as it is comfortable with the exceptional craftsmanship I've come to depend on from POLYWOOD."

From pieces like the Latitude End Table which starts at $495 up to the bold Latitude 8-Piece Lounge Sofa Set priced at $12,849 – the modular nature of these collections offers flexibility for discerning designers and customers. As an added feature, POLYWOOD is partnering with white-glove delivery providers who will assemble the customer's furniture, place it in their preferred space, and remove all packaging on location.

The Latitude collection debuted to an exclusive group of retailers, architects, and influential interior designers at last month's Casual Market Chicago. POLYWOOD is now accepting orders for January shipments of the Latitude collection followed by the ultra-modern Elevate collection in April and the elegant Estate collection launching in May.

To learn more about PW Designer Series, or to schedule an interview with POLYWOOD VP of Business Development Lindsay Schleis, please call Jason Myers at 412 580 1812 or e-mail [email protected].

ABOUT POLYWOOD

For over 30 years, POLYWOOD has been transforming outdoor living spaces with durable, sustainable, and timeless furniture designs. All genuine POLYWOOD® products are made in the USA from ocean-bound and landfill-bound plastic and are produced in 99% waste-free facilities in Syracuse, Indiana, and Roxboro, North Carolina. To learn more about the brand and see the products please visit www.polywood.com.

SOURCE POLYWOOD

