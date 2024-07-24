Sustainable Phosphorus Market Driven by 5.5% CAGR, Fueled by Emphasis on Sustainable Agriculture Development | Projected to Exceed USD 24.0 Billion by 2034 - TMR

Key players operating in the sustainable phosphorus market landscape are focused on continuous efforts to enhance sustainable agricultural practices on a global scale. They are offering innovative phosphorus fertilizer technologies to address the need for more efficient and environmentally friendly nutrient solutions.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The projected growth of the global sustainable phosphorus market is likely to elevate the size of the sector to USD 24 billion by 2034. The industry was valued at USD 13.3 billion in 2023. This change in the size of the competitive space can be attributed to a moderate CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

With changing agricultural practices across the world, the trend of responsible plant nutrition is gaining momentum. Pertaining to the adverse effects of several fertilizers, these insecticides and pesticides have been under thorough scrutiny.

Owing to the bloom of algae in water sources, oxygen levels in water sources might deplete alarmingly, harming the water ecosystem and nutrients provided to crops. To cater to this growing issue, the demand for sustainable harvesting and cultivating techniques is expected to gain momentum.

The disbalance between different nutrients provided to plants can be observed, which can harm crop health. This factor drives the demand for an artificial supply of nutrients, inducing the necessity of sustainable phosphorous.

Request for sample PDF copy of report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86293

Owing to the growing consumer inclination toward using nutrients rationally for better crop harvest, the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly nutrients is set to elevate. This drives the necessity of nutrients like sustainable phosphorous.

Due to the explosion in population in several countries, the demand for food has increased drastically. To cater to this demand, the agricultural sector has been vastly dependent on inorganic products.

This dependence is responsible for creating an imbalance in nutrient distribution in the soil. In order to restore nutrient proportion in the soil, an external supply must be provided. Owing to this driver, the need for sustainable phosphorous is set to propagate.

Apart from manmade forces, many natural factors like climate changes, storms, and many more, can fluctuate nutrient levels in the soil. This deficiency in the soil can be restored using sustainable phosphorous, driving the ecosystem.

Sustainable Phosphorus Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 13.3 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 24.0 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.5 % No. of Pages 246 Pages Segments covered By Source, By Application, By End-use, By Region

Key Findings from the Market Report

The global sustainable phosphorus market can be segmented into various key categories depending on many parameters. Based on the source, the phosphate rock category is expected to gain more attention, owing to the availability of the element in such rocks.

Pertaining to the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, the organic phosphorous category holds a substantial share of the source segment.

The application segment of the ecosystem is governed by the category of fertilizers. Owing to the rising agricultural applications, phosphorous from fertilizers has been gaining traction in the agricultural industry.

Based on end use application segment, the agricultural sector is likely to govern the industry, driving the demand for sustainable phosphorous.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86293

Regional Profile

With the elevated technological infrastructure in North America , prospects for new entrants along with emerging players are higher, owing to better scope for innovating in the competitive space.

, prospects for new entrants along with emerging players are higher, owing to better scope for innovating in the competitive space. Owing to the rising agricultural sector in the Asia-Pacific region, better prospects for the sustainable phosphorus market can be seen, which drives the growth of the ecosystem.

region, better prospects for the sustainable phosphorus market can be seen, which drives the growth of the ecosystem. Sustainability trends in Europe are expected to shape the size of the ecosystem in the region. Many drifts in consumer trends related to sustainability have been observed, which fuel the augmentation of products.

Competitive Landscape

With the help of several expansion strategies, including partnerships, strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers, leading companies in the sustainable phosphorus market expand to gain a sustainable competitive edge.

Yara is a key player that manufactures products and solutions like compound fertilizers, micronutrients, calcium nitrate fertilizers, and many more.

Nutrien Ltd. manufactures acid cleaners, fume suppressants, ammonium nitrate prilled industrial grade, low density, ammonium nitrate solutions, and many other key products.

Prayon is another key player, which operates in different industries, including the food and beverage sector, the electronics sector, and the plant nutrition industry.

Key Players

Yara

Nutrien Ltd.

Prayon

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

Groupe Roullier

Veolia Group

PhosAgro Group of Companies

Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group

Key Developments in the Sustainable Phosphorus Market

In July 2023 , Nutrien Ltd. curbed the production of potash, which was the response to Vancouver strikes.

, Nutrien Ltd. curbed the production of potash, which was the response to strikes. In June 2024 , Yara founded a renewable hydrogen plant in Herøya, Norway . This strategic move bolstered the position of the organization in Europe .

Market Segmentation

By Source

Phosphate Rock

Recycled Phosphorus

Organic Phosphorus

Inorganic Phosphorus

Others

By Application

Fertilizers

Animal Feed

Detergents

Flame Retardants

Food Additives

Nutritional Supplements

Pharmaceuticals Ingredients

Water Treatment

Others

By End Use

Agriculture

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86293<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Hydroelectric Cells Market - The global hydroelectric cells market stood at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3.0 Bn by 2031.

The global hydroelectric cells market stood at in 2021 and is projected to reach by 2031. Ecological Restoration Service Market - The global ecological restoration service market is projected to expand at a CAGR of CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The global ecological restoration service market is projected to expand at a CAGR of CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. Paint Remover Market - Key players operating in the paint remover market landscape are offering products that are quick and effective in removing a wide range of finishes from various types of surfaces.

- Key players operating in the paint remover market landscape are offering products that are quick and effective in removing a wide range of finishes from various types of surfaces. Ethyl Tertiary-butyl Ether Market - Surge in usage of biodiesel in vehicles is also propelling the ethyl tertiary-butyl ether market revenue. Major automakers are investing in the R&D of advanced biofuels.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research