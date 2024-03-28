Sustainable Power Meets Agri-Innovation with Lightstar's New Agrivoltaics Project in Illinois

KANE COUNTY, Ill., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lightstar Renewables announces the successful permitting of the Nesler Road agrivoltaics community solar project. At 4.95 MW AC and spanning 36 acres, this is the largest privately developed and commercially operated crop-specific agrivoltaics project in Illinois. The project will generate enough clean, renewable solar energy to power 1,100 Illinois homes each year, all while maintaining the land's agricultural vitality by cultivating hay; providing necessary nutrients to grazing livestock during winter months and drought periods.

Executed approvals from the zoning board of appeals, the development committee, and the county board culminated in making the Nesler Road project officially permitted this March. Nesler Road will be submitted for capacity in the Illinois Shines Program this summer.

Fresh Energy, Fresh Hay, and Preservation of Farmland

The Nesler Road solar installation solidifies Kane County's commitment to both preserving farmland from permanent development and spearheading renewable energy initiatives. By hosting dual-use land that harmonizes solar power generation with agriculture, and surrounded by pollinator habitats on the project perimeter, Kane County serves as a model for rural sustainability nationwide.

Residents of Kane County who subscribe to the project once it is operational can anticipate reduced utility bills thanks to the project, which merges environmental consciousness with financial savings. This initiative is poised to set a precedent for how communities can invigorate their local economies and lead in eco-innovative practices.

Driving the Project Home

"This project, now fully permitted, exemplifies the immense value in safeguarding family land from sprawling development. Keeping the land active in agriculture production, while ensuring energy freedom and resilience for the community, is a benchmark in American land stewardship," expressed Cecelia Stephens, Development Manager at Lightstar, who spearheaded the permitting process. "Projects like this one highlight how rural communities can be catalysts for economic development while maintaining their agricultural heritage."

About Lightstar

Lightstar Renewables is a greenfield community solar developer and long-term owner and operator of community solar farms across the US. Currently Lightstar is active in 15 states with a pipeline of over 1,000 Megawatts (MWs) and growing. Founded by a seasoned team of solar developers, our mission is to build solar for the land and community. We are the leading greenfield developer in the industry in community solar development that integrates local ecology and agriculture with every project. Stewarding the land and the communities and providing energy freedom to all is key to the success of the clean energy transition.

