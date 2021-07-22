Sustainable PR Gains Momentum with Three New Clients

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable PR, a public relations agency based in New York's Adirondack region specializing in earned media services for green companies, announces the addition of three new clients: Glens Falls Urban Agriculture Pilot; (re) x, a California eco-friendly design company and the University at Albany's School of Business. The agency will promote these green-focused clients in unique ways that will help them deliver on their sustainably focused missions and goals.

"There's a combination of factors driving the sustainability marketplace," said Tony DeFazio, Principal of Sustainable PR. "The ebbing of the COVID-19 pandemic is turbocharging the U.S. economy. Additionally, President Biden has launched public policy initiatives to "green" the economy to compete globally, especially with China. And the growing awareness and acceptance by consumers of the importance of sustainable practices to counter climate change, is creating a perfect storm of opportunity for entrepreneurs and the advisors who serve them."

The Glens Falls Urban Agriculture Pilot, a pioneering private/public initiative sponsored by the City of Glens Falls, engaged Sustainable PR to generate exposure for their new vertical farming system. This unique project will develop and refine a self-contained vertical farming system, designed to grow a wide variety of vegetables, herbs, and plants at site-independent locations year-round. The goal of this project will be to help communities across New York State pursue a green path of recovery through the post-COVID era of economic transition.

Sustainable PR will leverage its many services for key message development, community and media relations, and social media for the project's milestones in the coming months. Underway less than a month, the campaign has already garnered high social media engagement.

"Since relocating from Philadelphia, PA, Tony has made an immediate impact in Glens Falls," said Jeff Flagg, PhD., Economic Development Director for the City of Glens Falls. "Having discovered his passion for the environment, I knew he was a natural choice for our urban agriculture project. We're already benefitting from Tony's media savvy and advice, and I am proud and pleased to have him on our communications team."

From the west coast, Sustainable PR was also sought out by (re)x (pronounced re-to-the-x), an eco-design company founded by accomplished Los Angeles-based designer Paulina Quintana to launch a revolutionary fully recyclable hanger made from 100% ocean and landfill-bound plastics. Quintana's mission is to create sustainable solutions for everyday products and turn them into an opportunity to remove plastic waste from the environment. Sustainable PR will develop the company's story and disseminate it to national fashion and retail trade media, generating exposure to eco-conscious consumers worldwide.

"When we conducted our search for a green PR firm to launch our product, Sustainable PR stood out," said Quintana, CEO and founder of (re) x. "They were the only PR firm focused exclusively on the green economy with the experience to get our story told to national media."

The High Peaks Impact Awards (HPIA), a new award program sponsored by the University at Albany's Business School that will honor regional businesses for excellence in the personification of Environmental Social Governance (ESG) practices, has also engaged Sustainable PR for support. The firm will showcase the diverse and creative workforce within the Upstate Region and spotlight a real-life example of how ESG enhances the local economy.

"We are honored to help these organizations promote their sustainable attributes," said DeFazio. "Since day one, we have emphasized how our expertise in earned media services can be a driver for companies with a mission in sustainability. The addition of these three clients is testament to the strength of that vision and the appeal of our offering."

