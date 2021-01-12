Sustainable PR Signs Bottled Water Distributor Promoting Naturally Sourced Water

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable PR , a new public relations agency based in New York's Adirondack region and specializing in earned media content for green companies, announced it has been selected by Soho Waterworks™ , a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based start-up water distributor, to promote the company's line of naturally sourced fine waters to retailers and consumers nationwide.

Soho Waterworks engaged Sustainable PR to generate exposure for their line of naturally sourced bottled waters. The PR agency is developing a compelling company narrative and a national media strategy to help Soho Waterworks gain consumer and industry media coverage in the beverage industry. Thanks to Sustainable PR's ability to target, engage and land stories with credible media, Soho Waterworks has become a company to watch in the booming sustainability market, which is projected to reach $28.9 billion by 2024. The start-up water company is being interviewed by influential trade media and is meeting with the nation's largest retail companies.

"We are extremely pleased to have engaged Sustainable PR," says Angela Cooper, chief executive officer of Soho Waterworks. "Led by Tony DeFazio, a respected agency leader, Sustainable PR is helping us tell our story to the industry and consumers. We recognized that Tony could help us break into the beverage industry and spread awareness about the health benefits of naturally sourced waters on a national scale. He has guided us through the process of integrating our mission in sustainability with our sales and marketing to take advantage of increased consumer demand for green products."

Soho Waterworks serves as a unique marketing and distribution platform for regional bottlers of naturally sourced waters, enabling them to grow their retail footprint and market share. Soho Waterworks is campaigning to educate Americans about the health benefits of fine waters for both the body and the planet. The company recently won its second client, Canadian bottler Jackson Springs Water, and will use its integrated marketing services to expand the company in U.S. markets.

Launched in early December 2020, Sustainable PR represents Tony DeFazio's lifelong dream to combine his earned media experience with his passion for the environment and establish a thriving public relations practice in the Adirondacks. He conceived of Sustainable PR on a hike with a friend during the early stages of the pandemic. After 30 years leading agencies in Philadelphia, DeFazio desired to chart a new course and give back. Led by veteran PR practitioners, Sustainable PR is one of the only green-focused PR agencies offering earned media services to companies navigating the growing sustainability market. As the agency's first client, Soho Waterworks represents the model customer Sustainable PR seeks to attract as the consultancy gains traction helping clients contribute to a green economy.

"We are excited to support the launch of Soho Waterworks," DeFazio said. "Soho Waterworks and their partners have sustainability and transparency at the core of their mission. Their commitment to the environment — and their innovative approach to the marketing of fine waters — makes the business an ideal first client for us. We look forward to a long and productive relationship together."

About Sustainable PR

Sustainable PR is an Upstate New York-based public relations agency which brings earned media expertise to green companies. Founded in 2020, the company wins top media placements, develops key brand messaging and builds award-winning campaigns which help companies realize their sustainability commitments and take advantage of a growing sustainability market — all while contributing to a greener planet. For more information about the company's mission and services, visit their website sustainablepr.com or call (518) 223-9962.

About Soho Waterworks

Soho Waterworks is a Water as a Service™ (WaaS) company, providing a one-of-a-kind marketing and distribution platform assisting regional brands to increase their retail footprint and market share. The company's customized sales and marketing solutions allow bottlers of naturally sourced water to project a bigger image and reach more prospects through a tailored and integrated marketing, communications, and sales services. As a company aspiring to be a leader in fine water sales, distribution, and merchandising in North America, Soho Waterworks has set a goal to change the way consumers think about bottled water. Soho Waterworks is fully committed to transparency and sustainability in the sourcing, development, distribution, and marketing of bottled water. For more information about the company's products and services, visit their website www.sohowaterworks.com or call 1-800-432-0166.

