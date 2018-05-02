Sustainable Projects Group Announces Management Changes

"After having been granted the opportunity to shape the foundation of the company over recent years, it is a great honor to now be appointed as CEO of this growing venture," stated Stefan Muehlbauer, CEO of Sustainable Projects Group Inc.

Mr. Muehlbauer started his career over 18 years ago in investment banking, serving in various roles at some of Europe's most prestigious investment banks, including Julius Baer, Credit Agricole Cheuvreux and Silvia Quandt & Cie AG. For the past 5 years, Mr Muehlbauer has been advising clients local to Naples, Florida, the United States and Europe on business development and marketing topics in his role as CEO of Arma Communications Inc. based in Naples, FL.

"With the appointment of Stefan Muehlbauer to the position of CEO, the company benefits from Stefan's long-standing business development experience and global network. We are looking forward to accelerating the success story of SPGX even faster under his leadership", stated Christian Winzenried, President of the Board at Sustainable Projects Group Inc.

Mr. Muehlbauer is heavily involved with the philanthropic and business communities of Southwest Florida where he is a member of the Board of Directors of the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce and is an active board member of Collier County School District's National Academy Foundation program. Furthermore, Mr. Muehlbauer holds an advisory seat at Collier County School District's INCubatorEDU program which aims to educate future entrepreneurs in Southwest Florida. In his limited spare time, Mr. Muehlbauer's interests include running (1 marathon and 7 half-marathons completed), cooking and enjoying the outdoors of Florida.

About Sustainable Projects Group Inc.

SPGX as a member of SP Group is positioned to become a world-leading natural resources holding and development company through value-based investments and collaborative partnerships with global leaders across the natural resources sector.

SP Group has initiated its goals by pursuing investment and partnerships with some of the most diversified and integrated companies available on the market.

On behalf of Sustainable Projects Group Inc.

Stefan Muehlbauer

Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that plan for or anticipate the future, called "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of those terms and other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements about: our market opportunity; revenue generation; our strategies; competition; expected activities and expenditures as we pursue our business plan; the adequacy of our available cash resources; our ability to acquire assets or projects on commercially viable terms; challenges to our title to our assets; operating or technical difficulties in connection with our development activities; currency fluctuations; and governmental regulations.

Many of these contingencies and uncertainties can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to our most recent annual report on Form 10-KSB and other filings made by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for more detailed discussions of the contingencies and uncertainties enumerated above and the factors underlying the forward-looking statements. These reports and filings may be inspected and copied at the Public Reference Room maintained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You can obtain information about operation of the Public Reference Room by calling the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov .

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not and should not be construed as an offer to solicit, buy, or sell any security.

For further information, please contact us.

Sustainable Projects Group Inc.



2316 Pine Ridge Road, #383

Naples, FL 34109

Email: info@spgroupe.com

Phone: +1-239-316-4593



SOURCE Sustainable Projects Group Inc