Sustainable Projects Group Announces Partnership Agreement with Sunday Creek Horizons

AALBORG, Denmark, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Projects Group Inc. (OTC US: SPGX) ('Sustainable Projects Group' or the 'Company'), a green technology mining company focused on sustainable lithium projects in the United States, today announced that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Lithium Harvest ApS ('Lithium Harvest') has entered into a Partnership Agreement with Sunday Creek Horizons, LLC ('Sunday Creek Horizons').

Pursuant to the Partnership Agreement, Sunday Creek Horizons and Lithium Harvest will work together on securing financing and feedstock supply agreements for several lithium operations in the Ohio River Valley.

"We are very pleased to announce this Partnership Agreement," commented Sune Mathiesen, CEO of Sustainable Projects Group. "We are confident that Sunday Creek Horizons is the right partner for us in securing financing and feedstock agreements in Ohio. This is another important step for us in our ambitions to secure U.S. supply of lithium compounds with a minimal environmental footprint."

Congressman Zack Space, President of Sunday Creek Horizons, commented: "We are excited to announce this partnership with Lithium Harvest. We have been impressed with Lithium Harvest´s revolutionizing technology that not only makes oil & gas production more sustainable, but also holds the potential to make Ohio an important player in U.S. produced lithium. Oil & gas production in Ohio continues to grow and we believe that this new technology will support continued growth and further strengthen Ohio´s position as a leader in energy."

Former President Pro Tempore Jay Hottinger, Executive Vice President of Sunday Creek Horizons, commented: "The Sunday Creek Horizons team is thrilled to partner with Lithium Harvest as they endeavor to enter the Ohio market. During my time in the Ohio General Assembly, our state government worked tirelessly to make Ohio a destination for innovative businesses and cutting-edge technologies. Our state's strong oil and gas industry and friendly business climate make Ohio a prime location for Lithium Harvest to grow and succeed. I am excited to work with their team to achieve this success."

About Sustainable Projects Group Inc.

Sustainable Projects Group Inc. is a pure-play lithium company focused on supplying high performance lithium compounds to the fast-growing electric vehicle and broader battery markets. The Company´s subsidiary, Lithium Harvest has developed a proprietary technology to extract lithium from oilfield wastewater, which enables it to manufacture lithium compounds quickly, at an attractive cost, and with a significantly reduced environmental footprint.

Company Contact:

Sune Mathiesen, CEO

+1 713 887 0751

[email protected]

