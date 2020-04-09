Sustainable Projects Group Responds to COVID-19 Challenge

NAPLES, Florida, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Projects Group (OTCMKTS: SPGX) (SPGX), is sharing details of the strategic initiatives the Company has put in place in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

To protect the well-being and health of its employees, SPGX instituted social distancing policies beginning on February 21, 2020, and suspended all non-essential business travel. Work-from-Home procedures have been instituted for all employees, personnel, and consultants. Instead of in-person meetings, SPGX has transitioned to virtual events and calls, which has allowed the Company to continue dealings with both current partners and prospects. To date, the Company has seen no evidence of increased expenditures due to the changes in policies stated above.

"We've all undergone changes in our personal lives from COVID-19, and the broader economic impacts from this pandemic have been unprecedented," said Stefan Muehlbauer, CEO of SPGX. "At SPGX, we're intently focused on adjusting all the variables within our control in an effort to ensure the long-term viability of our business."

As a multinational business development company, SPGX does depend upon the free flow of goods and people, as well as a sound economic environment, to operate optimally. Therefore, to safeguard its cash position, SPGX has implemented various cost-reduction initiatives, which the Company believes may mitigate the effects of the current macro environment on its business.

Muehlbauer continued, "As a global organization, we were fortunate to already have the necessary infrastructure and know-how in place to transition to fully working remote. And as the U.S.-based representative for many of our European partners, we are still able to function as their 'boots on the ground' by helping them navigate these uncertain times while travel has been suspended. While no one can accurately forecast how long the current situation will last or what the ultimate consequences will be, we will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our strategy for the betterment of our employees, partners, and shareholders."

About Sustainable Projects Group Inc.

SPGX is positioned to become a world-leading project incubation and development company through value-based investments and collaborative partnerships with global leaders across the sustainable and social-responsibility sectors.

Sustainable Projects Group has initiated its goals by pursuing investment and partnerships with some of the most diversified and integrated companies active in the market.

