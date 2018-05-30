Sustainable Roofing Contractor, RoofCARE, Expands to Houston

HOUSTON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Mexico's leading sustainable roofing contractor, RoofCARE, is excited to announce, they are expanding once again, with the opening of a Houston, TX branch operation (located at 7117 Belgold St, Ste C Houston, TX 77066-1027). They will serve commercial and public sector clients throughout greater Houston from this location, with Branch Manager JJ Blea at the helm.

RoofCARE's Houston branch office and service trucks, located at 7117 Belgold St, Ste C, Houston, TX 77066.

RoofCARE identified Houston as a vibrant, rapidly-growing, urban landscape that is an ideal market for their specialized service portfolio. "Houston is an amazing city, and we feel our approach to managing roofing assets has the potential to change how the area's building owners and facility managers handle their aging roofs," said Louis Zaina, CEO. With a strong history of successful projects across the public and commercial sectors, RoofCARE has already established relationships with key Texas-based purchasing cooperatives to make the procurement process more navigable to clients. Those purchasing cooperatives include National IPA, TexBuy and the Purchasing Cooperative of America. RoofCARE is also working with national roofing service providers like RoofConnect and National Roofing Partners.

RoofCARE is a full-service commercial roofing contractor that focuses on cost-efficient and sustainable solutions and avoiding premature roof replacement. They help their customers manage their roofing assets more effectively through maintenance, repair and renovation services. One of RoofCARE's more unique offerings is a roof management program called SmartCARE, which allows clients to gain an understanding of their roofing assets, be proactive about maintaining them and select from different levels of coverage to fit their needs.

Since being founded in Albuquerque in 2008, RoofCARE has experienced consistent growth and now serves commercial, government and residential clients from five branches throughout New Mexico and Texas. This growth is attributed to their unique approach to the roofing industry and a high level of customer service and quality.

