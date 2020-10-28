Sustainable Shane, 2020 Social Media Sensation, "Out to Save the World & Make His TV Debut"

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

"Nature is our planet's most inspirational artist" - Sustainable Shane

Your local sustainability expert Shane Coopersmith - aka Sustainable Shane - is becoming big news. Sustainable Shane is on a mission to save the planet. He's using his social media influencer status and upcoming TV debut to spread the word about sustainability. Watch Shane, deckhand & sustainability expert, on the hit reality tv show " Below Deck " this Monday, November 2, at 9 PM ET/PT on Bravo .

Shane Coopersmith, a San Diego native, started #SustainableShane with a mission to make our planet more sustainable. He joins the ranks of other influencers to make environmentalism go viral and his TV debut on "Below Deck" will only further his sustainability mission.

Shane, who graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in Sustainable Environmental Design, has a goal of sharing his message about sustainability with the world! He's been using his lifelong passion and love for the camera to promote sustainability. His charismatic personality & expertise makes environmentalism fun and easy to understand for all fans - regardless of their prior knowledge. Check him out on instagram "@sustainable.shane," his Youtube Channel "Sustainable Shane," or online at " Sustainableshane.com "

You can find Shane surfing his local break in San Diego, gardening in his backyard, or vlogging about the latest and greatest environmental news. Watch Sustainable Shane on "Below Deck" this Monday, November 2nd 9 PM ET/PT

Sustainable Shane is an influencer with a mission to save the planet. He will be starring on the hit national television show "Below Deck" this November, where he will plant the seeds of sustainability within the guests & crew. He is a California native who grew up surfing, camping, and spearfishing. At just 24 years old, he has grown his audience to reach 2,000+ followers on instagram; with the number of followers projected to grow to 50,000 + after the airing of Below Deck. He's made his mark in Hollywood and now aspires to make an even bigger impact on our planet. Follow his journey online here Sustainableshane.com , on the big screen, or email/call/text ( [email protected] ) / (760-696-1846)

SOURCE Sustainable Shane