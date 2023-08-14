Sustainable Solutions Drive Global Packaging Testing Market at 12% CAGR

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Testing Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the packaging testing market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverage, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries. The global packaging testing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for products with longer shelf under various conditions, increasing awareness and demand for sustainable packaging, technological advancements in the market, and increasing demand in the end use industries.

The report provides packaging testing market size and forecast through 2024, segmented by:

Product Type: Physical, Chemical, Microbiological

Physical, Chemical, Microbiological Material Type : Glass, Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Others

: Glass, Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Others Technology: Physical Tests, Spectroscopy & Photometric-Based, Chromatography-Based, Others

Physical Tests, Spectroscopy & Photometric-Based, Chromatography-Based, Others End-use Industry: Food & Beverage, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others

Food & Beverage, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others Region: North America ( United States , Canada , Mexico ), Europe ( United Kingdom , Germany , France , Italy , Spain ), Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of Asia-Pacific ), Rest of the World ( Brazil ).

Some of the packaging testing companies profiled in this report include SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group, Eurofins Scientific, Tuv Sud, ALS, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, EMSL Analytical, and Campden Bri.



Key Report Features:

Market size estimates: Global packaging testing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by product type, material type, technology, end use industry, and region

Regional analysis: Global packaging testing market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

, , , and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for packaging testing in the global packaging testing market

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for packaging testing in the global packaging testing market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

