Sustainable Technology in the Global Commercial Aviation Industry, 2021 Market Report: Hydrogen Tanks, Fuel Cells, and Combustion Turbines for the Long-term Carbon Neutral Growth of Aviation

This report offers a look at the future of sustainable aviation, including discussions of market trends, growth drivers and restraints, business use cases, regional dynamics, and 5 major growth opportunities industry stakeholders must know about.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced lockdowns and border closures, which subsequently curtailed global travel. Industry revenue in fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021 amounted to $328 billion - the nominal equivalent to revenue generated in FY 2000-2001.

Due to grounded aircraft and cancelled flights, the reasons for the shift in passenger behavior, government restrictions, and economic downturn go beyond the carbon impact in the near term.

Fossil fuel derivatives remain the most volatile cost in the operations of airlines and airports. In addition, maintenance costs account for a substantial portion of operating expenses (OPEX). Incorporating sustainable and energy-efficient technologies to power aircraft, airports, and ground support equipment (GSE) can reduce OPEX in the short, medium, and long terms. Technological maturity and widespread adoption will reduce cost implications due to economies of scale.

Aircraft OEMs, battery and solar photovoltaic manufacturers, hydrogen suppliers, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) refineries are seeking increased investments and strategic partnerships to drive the advancement of aviation and the improvement of market standards, product offerings, and time to market. The author forecasts increased mergers, acquisitions, and vertical partnerships with solution providers and horizontal partnerships with correlative industries to boost resilience and meaningful change.

Increasing developments made in electric propulsion have triggered the demand for and development of battery technologies. Growing demand for newer, sustainable aircraft with reduced operational and maintenance costs will remain a primary focus of aviation stakeholders.

More battery- and hydrogen-driven electric aircraft are capable of leveraging data from airframe systems at a component level. The Industrial Internet of Things integrates information technology and operational technology, enabling predictive maintenance systems and proficient diagnostics and prognostics for aviation maintenance, repair, and operations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Sustainable Technology in Commercial Aviation

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

What You Need to Know First

Trends You Need to Know

Market Overview - Climate Impact and Sustainable Aviation

Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation

Smart and Sustainable Mobility Strategy

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers for Sustainable Aviation

Growth Restraints for Sustainable Aviation

Business Use Cases for Solar Energy in the Market

Business Use Cases for eGSE and Charging Infrastructure

Discussion by Region

Sustainable Aviation Technology Market Landscape

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Hydrogen Tanks, Fuel Cells, and Combustion Turbines for the Long-term Carbon Neutral Growth of Aviation

Growth Opportunity 2: Battery Technology and Electric Aircraft Will Lead to Short-term Adoption of Sustainable Alternatives

Growth Opportunity 3: Development of Refueling and Recharging Infrastructure to Promote Widespread Adoption and Competitive Costing

Growth Opportunity 4: Deploying SAFs to Reduce Life Cycle Emissions

Growth Opportunity 5: Integrating Solar PVs an Wastewater Management to Reduce Operational Carbon Form and Maintain Environmental Protection

