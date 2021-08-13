Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024 | The Rising Popularity of Organic Sustainable Tourism to Boost Growth | Technavio
Aug 13, 2021, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the sustainable tourism market, operating under the hotels, resorts & cruise lines industry. The latest report estimates the sustainable tourism market to register a decremental growth of USD 130.12 billion, at a CAGR of over (5)% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd., Adventure Alternative Ltd., Better Places International BV, BOUTECO Ltd., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Kind Traveler PBC, Responsible Travel, Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd., and Wilderness Safaris are among some of the major market participants.
The rising popularity of organic sustainable tourism has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the inability of developing countries to implement sustainable tourism policies might hamper the market growth.
Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Sustainable Tourism Market is segmented as below:
Based on geographic segmentation, about 6% of the market's originated from MEA during the forecast period. Similarly, based on the type, the domestic segment dominated the market growth in 2019.
- Type
- Domestic
- International
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sustainable tourism market report covers the following areas:
- Sustainable Tourism Market Size
- Sustainable Tourism Market Trends
- Sustainable Tourism Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences as one of the prime reasons driving the Sustainable Tourism Market growth during the next few years.
Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sustainable tourism market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sustainable tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sustainable tourism market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainable tourism market, vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Cultural Tourism Market - Global cultural tourism market is segmented by type (domestic cultural tourism and international cultural tourism), category (cultural eco-tourism, indigenous cultural tourism, and socio-cultural tourism), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).
Global Agritourism Market - Global agrotourism market is segmented by application (domestic and international) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Domestic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- International - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.
- Adventure Alternative Ltd.
- Better Places International BV
- BOUTECO Ltd.
- G Adventures
- Intrepid Group
- Kind Traveler PBC
- Responsible Travel
- Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.
- Wilderness Safaris
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
