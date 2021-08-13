Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024 | The Rising Popularity of Organic Sustainable Tourism to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd., Adventure Alternative Ltd., Better Places International BV, BOUTECO Ltd., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Kind Traveler PBC, Responsible Travel, Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd., and Wilderness Safaris are among some of the major market participants.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The rising popularity of organic sustainable tourism has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the inability of developing countries to implement sustainable tourism policies might hamper the market growth.

Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sustainable Tourism Market is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, about 6% of the market's originated from MEA during the forecast period. Similarly, based on the type, the domestic segment dominated the market growth in 2019. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Type

Domestic



International

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sustainable tourism market report covers the following areas:

Sustainable Tourism Market Size

Sustainable Tourism Market Trends

Sustainable Tourism Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences as one of the prime reasons driving the Sustainable Tourism Market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sustainable Tourism Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist sustainable tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sustainable tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sustainable tourism market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainable tourism market, vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Cultural Tourism Market - Global cultural tourism market is segmented by type (domestic cultural tourism and international cultural tourism), category (cultural eco-tourism, indigenous cultural tourism, and socio-cultural tourism), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Agritourism Market - Global agrotourism market is segmented by application (domestic and international) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

International - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.

Adventure Alternative Ltd.

Better Places International BV

BOUTECO Ltd.

G Adventures

Intrepid Group

Kind Traveler PBC

Responsible Travel

Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.

Wilderness Safaris

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/sustainable-tourism-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio