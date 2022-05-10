Sustainable Tourism Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 235.21 Bn growth | Europe to have a significant share

For additional highlights, Download Sample Report Here .

Key Segments

The sustainable tourism market is segmented by type (domestic and international).

The market will observe significant growth in the domestic segment during the forecast period. The familiarity of sustainable tourism policies and rules among local tourists is driving the growth of the segment.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global sustainable tourism market is analyzed across five regions — Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA.

Europe is currently the dominating region, occupying 51% of the global market share. The presence of stringent environmental regulations are driving the growth of the regional market. However, the market will observe a slower growth in Europe, while regions such as APAC, South America, and MEA will observe faster growth.

Market Dynamics

The sustainable tourism market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences.

Many tourists now prefer buying local products and have dinner at restaurants that use local ingredients to prepare the food. They also plan their adventure trips in public transport to have local and authentic traveling experience instead of hiring taxis. This growing trend among tourists is encouraging tourism companies to offer travel packages that allow tourists to explore local communities. With growing consumer awareness regarding the negative environmental impacts of tourism industry, the demand for sustainable tourism is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The sustainable tourism market is fragmented. Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

Adventure Alternative Ltd.: The company offers sustainable tourism such as flying adventures, wildlife safaris, school expedition, trekking among others.

And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.: The company offers sustainable virtual care tourism namely &BEYOND Connect.

BOUTECO Ltd.: The company offers trustworthy, independent list of sustainable design-led hotels and boutique eco-hotels.

G Adventures: The company offers sustainable tourism namely G for GOOD.

Intrepid Group: The company offers sustainable tourism through its brands such as brands like Intrepid Travel, Peregrine Adventures, Urban Adventures among others.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the sustainable tourism market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Sustainable Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9.72% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 235.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.21 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 51% Key consumer countries France, Germany, US, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adventure Alternative Ltd., And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd., BOUTECO Ltd., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Kind Traveler PBC, Mojosurf, Responsible Travel, Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd., and Wilderness Safaris Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Conditions:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adventure Alternative Ltd.

And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.

BOUTECO Ltd.

G Adventures

Intrepid Group

Kind Traveler PBC

Mojosurf

Responsible Travel

Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.

Wilderness Safaris

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

