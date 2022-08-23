Sustainable Tourism Market Segmented by Type and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast, 51% of the market's growth will originate from Europe - Technavio

Top Key players of the Sustainable Tourism Market

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adventure Alternative Ltd.

And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.

BOUTECO Ltd.

G Adventures

Intrepid Group

Kind Traveler PBC

Mojosurf

Responsible Travel

Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.

Wilderness Safaris

Sustainable Tourism Market Split

By Type

Domestic



International

By Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global sustainable tourism industry by value?

What will be the size of the global sustainable tourism industry?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global sustainable tourism industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global sustainable tourism market?

The sustainable tourism market research report presents critical information and factual data about the sustainable tourism industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the sustainable tourism market study. Download Free Sample Report.

Sustainable Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.72% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 235.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.21 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 51% Key consumer countries France, Germany, the US, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adventure Alternative Ltd., Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd., BOUTECO Ltd., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Kind Traveler PBC, Mojosurf, Responsible Travel, Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd., and Wilderness Safaris Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adventure Alternative Ltd.

And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.

BOUTECO Ltd.

G Adventures

Intrepid Group

Kind Traveler PBC

Mojosurf

Responsible Travel

Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.

Wilderness Safaris

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

