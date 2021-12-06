Sustainable Tourism Market Size to Grow by USD 235.21 Billion | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences will be one of the major factors driving sustainable tourism market growth during the forecast period. Several tourists across the globe are preferring adventure trips in public transport instead of taxis and are choosing local and authentic traveling experiences over traditional traveling. In addition, they are preferring to buy local products instead of souvenirs and have dinners at restaurants that use local primary ingredients to prepare their food. This is expected to drive sustainable tourism market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, large tourism companies implementing sustainable tourism practices coupled with an increase in the number of travelers opting for new types of tourism and the growing popularity of organic sustainable tourism will further accelerate the growth of the market in the long run.

Market Challenges

The inability of developing countries to implement sustainable tourism policies will challenge market growth. In addition, other factors including high cost associated with green travel and increased threat of terrorism are some of the other factors expected to hinder the market growth during the next few years.

The sustainable tourism market report is segmented by Type (domestic and international) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The domestic sustainable tourism type segment will lead the market growth during the forecast period owing to increasing growing awareness about organic local food and accommodation that have a low environmental impact. Consumers are increasingly preferring to go for places promoting local cuisines and places using sustainable means of living. In terms of geography, Europe held the largest market share in 2020 and will lead the market growth by owning 51% of the market's growth contribution during the forecast period. France, Germany, and the UK are the key markets for sustainable tourism in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned



Adventure Alternative Ltd.



And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.



BOUTECO Ltd.



G Adventures



Intrepid Group



Kind Traveler PBC



Mojosurf



Responsible Travel



Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.



Wilderness Safaris

Sustainable Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9.72% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 235.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.21 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 51% Key consumer countries France, Germany, US, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adventure Alternative Ltd., And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd., BOUTECO Ltd., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Kind Traveler PBC, Mojosurf, Responsible Travel, Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd., and Wilderness Safaris Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

