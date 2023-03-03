Sustainable Tourism Market to grow by USD 335.93 Billion at a CAGR of 9.54% from 2022 to 2027 - Historic market size valued at USD 489 Billion between 2017 to 2021 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sustainable tourism market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 335.93 billion. For exclusive market statistics and other relevant market information, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) buy the exclusive report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sustainable Tourism Market 2023-2027

The growing adoption rate of sustainable tourism practices by large tourism companies, growing preference toward local and authentic experiences, and the rising number of travelers adopting new types of tourism are projected as the prominent factors leading to the sustainable tourism market growth. For more such market analysis updates, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) request the sample report.

Key Market Driver, Trend, and Challenge

The growing adoption rate of sustainable tourism practices by the bigger tourism companies is significantly driving the market growth.

is significantly driving the market growth. Technavio suggests further, the growth in the number of eco-conscious travelers will emerge as a key market trend for growth in the sustainable tourism market from 2022 to 2027.

will emerge as a key for growth in the sustainable tourism market from 2022 to 2027. Various issues raised in implementing sustainable tourism policies, especially in developing countries may slow down the market growth as per Technavio's report.

New Business Opportunities - Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

There are two market segments classified domestic and international, in the sustainable tourism market as per Technavio's analysts.

Among these two, the domestic segment is projected to record the most significant market share growth during the forecast period - 2022 to 2027. This segment first witnessed a gradual growth in the market share of USD 352.28 billion in 2017 and will continue to grow significantly by 2021.

Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, Europe is projected at the top of the list. 38% of the total market share growth will be originated from Europe by 2027. Technavio further suggests France, Germany, and the UK are the countries that majorly acquire over 50% of the market in the European region. The market growth in these countries, especially France and Germany, was witnessed due to the governments' collaborative schemes to develop different policies at the national level to encourage sustainable tourism.

Furthermore, strict lockdown regulations were imposed in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, and other countries to combat the COVID-19 spread in 2020. This further badly affected connectivity of the international flights and travel within the region. So, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for sustainable tourism among travelers declined in the region and worldwide, which impacted the market growth badly in Europe in 2020.

For more detailed segment analysis and geographical business distribution, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - request the sample report.

Key Market Vendors

There are a few key vendors operating in the market, mentioned in the report such as:

And Beyond Holdings Proprietary Ltd.

Mojosurf

Aracari Travel

Global Himalayan Expedition

BOUTECO Ltd.

Earth Changers

Beyonder Experiences LLP

G Adventures

Kind Traveler PBC

Intrepid Group

Kynder

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Major Data Covered in this Sustainable Tourism Market Report

Projected CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed statistical information on the major market drivers of the sustainable tourism market during 2023-2027

Market size analysis of the sustainable tourism market size and its association with the parent market

Relevant predictions about upcoming market trends and detailed consumer behavior analysis

Market share growth analysis across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and Detailed market's competitive landscape and key information about market vendors

Comprehensive analysis of various market challenges

Related Reports

The helicopter tourism market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests the statistics about the market size growth that will grow by USD 282.41 million .

. The culinary tourism market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests the statistics about the market size growth that will grow by USD 126.28 billion .

Sustainable Tourism Market 2023-2027 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist sustainable tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sustainable tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sustainable tourism market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainable tourism market vendors

Sustainable Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.54% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 335.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.5 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, Canada, France, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adventure Alternative Ltd., And Beyond Holdings Proprietary Ltd., Aracari Travel, Beyonder Experiences LLP, BOUTECO Ltd., Earth Changers, G Adventures, Global Himalayan Expedition, Intrepid Group, Kind Traveler PBC, Kynder, Mojosurf, NATIVE TOURS INC., Responsible Travel, Rickshaw Travel Ltd., Steppes Travel Ltd., The Blue Yonder, Undiscovered Mountains Ltd., Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd., and Wilderness Safaris Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

level of service: Includes upscale hotels, mid-market hotels, and economy hotels

