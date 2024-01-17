Sustainable Weight Loss with GLP-1's and bistroMD

News provided by

BistroMD

17 Jan, 2024, 05:00 ET

National Meal Delivery Service, Ranked Healthiest and Best for Weight Loss, Offers Nutritious Eating Plan to Complement Pharmaceutical Weight Loss Interventions

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1's) are medications that manage blood sugar levels for people with type-2 diabetes. Ozempic, a type of GLP-1, has been making headlines as a miracle drug for fast weight loss. While GLP-1's can be used for rapid weight loss; healthy, sustainable weight loss can only be achieved through dietary modification and proper nutrition. Changing engrained eating habits is hard, but bistroMD, a doctor-designed meal delivery service, provides support to GLP-1 users. 

BistroMD meals use food as medicine to stabilize blood sugar, control cravings, and preserve lean muscle tissue. All meals offer adequate protein, creating the perfect complement to pharmaceutical weight loss interventions. Ultimately, while GLP-1's can be great short-term solutions to jumpstarting weight loss, their high cost prohibits long-term access for most. If GLP-1's are not accompanied by proper nutrition and sustainable eating habits, the unhealthy pattern of weight cycling will continue.

"GLP-1's are a powerful tool in diabetes and obesity management, but when these medications are combined with bistroMD's science-backed, nutritionally sound eating plan, their effectiveness is maximized, resulting in more sustainable outcomes," says Dr. Caroline Cederquist, Founder and Chief Medical Officer at bistroMD. "Proper nutrition is about fueling your body to support overall health and preserving your body's lean muscle mass that fuels metabolic burn."

"While GLP-1's blunt hunger allowing people to eat less, a piece of the puzzle is ignored. To lose weight in a healthy, sustainable way, muscle must be maintained. This is achieved through regular intake of adequate amounts of lean protein throughout the day," continues Dr. Cederquist. "For example, if you're not hungry and you eat nothing but three apples all day you will lose more muscle than you would if you were fueling your body properly. Just because you are not hungry, does not mean you should stop eating," she emphasizes. "Combining GLP-1's with proper nutrition that is scientifically backed and medically designed to preserve muscle mass and balance macronutrients is key to achieving both weight loss and long-term, sustainable health," concludes Dr. Cederquist.      

BistroMD's meal delivery service supports GLP-1 users with easy access to pre-planned, healthy prepared meals. BistroMD is available via online purchase throughout the contiguous United States. For more information about bistroMD, please visit bistromd.com.

Media Contact:
melissa.cederquist@bistromd.com

SOURCE BistroMD

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.