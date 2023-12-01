Sustainable Weighted Blanket Brand Nuzzie is Offering 25% Off This Holiday Season

01 Dec, 2023

The superior and eco-friendly weighted blanket is available now in new colors and sizes

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuzzie, the premier sustainable weighted blanket brand, is excited to announce their offer of 25% off on their acclaimed Knit Weighted Blankets this holiday season. Scientifically shown to reduce anxiety and enhance sleep quality, Nuzzie Knit Weighted Blankets feature a unique open knit construction, ensuring superior breathability and even weight distribution without the use of beads.

Key Features:

  • Proven Sleep Benefits: Nuzzie Knit Weighted Blankets have been scientifically shown to alleviate anxiety, promote improved sleep quality, and extend sleep duration.
  • Innovative Design: The distinctive open knit construction sets Nuzzie apart, providing enhanced breathability compared to conventional weighted blankets. Nuzzie blankets are also available in a variety of new chic colorways to fit any aesthetic such as Forest Green, Taupe, Dusty Rose, Marigold, and Dusty Blue.
  • Sustainability Champion: Nuzzie takes pride in its commitment to sustainability. Crafted with 100% recycled down alternative filling, each blanket contributes to the recycling of over 500 plastic water bottles. Nuzzie blankets are also produced with 90% less water in the manufacturing process compared to traditional cotton blankets.
  • Wide Range of Sizes: Available in all bedding sizes – Small (12lbs, 44" X 60", Twin), Medium (16lbs, 48" X 72", Full), Large (22lbs, 60" X 80", Queen/King), as well as a Kids/Throw size (8lbs, 40" X 50").
  • Amazing Holiday Promotion: For a limited time, this holiday season, Nuzzie is offering discounts of 25% off on its popular Knit Weighted Blankets all throughout the month of December. This exclusive offer provides the perfect opportunity for individuals seeking a blend of comfort and sustainability in their sleep routine. Additionally, unlike other weighted blanket brands, Nuzzie offers free 2–5-day shipping across the United States.

Discover the most superior, sustainable weighted blanket with Nuzzie's exceptional design and materials in on trend colors for any home. Shop now on Nuzzie.com and Amazon this holiday season!

About Nuzzie
Nuzzie is a leader in the weighted blanket market, known for its innovative and sustainable products. Our Nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket, featuring unique open knit construction and eco-friendly materials, offers unparalleled comfort and style. Committed to customer satisfaction, Nuzzie blends functionality with aesthetic appeal, ensuring each blanket enhances both well-being and home décor.

