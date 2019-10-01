Sustainably Designed, Acclaimed House Of Marley Stir It Up Turntable Goes Wireless

Capturing the signature look and features of the original, the updated Stir it Up Wireless adds Bluetooth® capability and onboard volume control offering added convenience for the new generation of vinyl enthusiasts. To make the connection even more simple, listeners can combine the Stir it Up Wireless with House of Marley's dual-pairing capable speakers to spread the sound of vinyl throughout the home. Those enthusiasts looking for customized sound can easily expand the setup with their own high-end amp or swap out the removable cartridge, offering a versatile listening experience.

"With the original Stir it Up, we designed a turntable to pay homage to the era of vinyl when Bob Marley was alive. A simple and classic look with natural details," explains House of Marley Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen. "The Stir it Up Wireless is marrying that retro look with modern technology, all while using sustainable design elements."

The design of the Stir it Up Wireless incorporates consciously sourced and recyclable materials that not only add to its eco-friendly look and feel but also contribute to a high-quality listening experience as the market's most sustainably crafted turntable. The turntable's platter is crafted using recyclable aluminum alloy, providing a more stable playing surface while House of Marley's signature REGRIND™ recycled silicone is incorporated into the turntable feet for vibration dampening. The solid bamboo plinth is more durable than standard-use synthetic materials, exhibiting the tensile strength of steel which allows for increased stability while extending the life of the turntable.

The Stir it Up was recognized within the entry-level turntable category for its sustainable design, timeless look and high-performance receiving a Digital Trends Editor's Choice mention and named one of the "Best Budget Turntables" by Rolling Stone among other accolades. With the Stir it Up Wireless coming out at just $49 more, it's easier than ever for the classic sound of vinyl to flow throughout the home.

The Stir it Up Wireless is available now at www.TheHouseofMarley.com , Amazon and select retailers for $249.99 MAP and will be available at Urban Outfitters online starting mid-November.

Stir it Up Wireless Product Features (EM-JT002)

Materials: Solid bamboo plinth, REGRIND ™ recycled silicone, REWIND ™ fabric, recycled plastic, and recyclable aluminum alloy.

Bluetooth ® : Bluetooth ® v4.2 capability, a simple pairing button, and onboard volume controls make for a smooth connection and quality performance with a range up to 10m /30ft.

Bluetooth v4.2 capability, a simple pairing button, and onboard volume controls make for a smooth connection and quality performance with a range up to /30ft. Two Speeds: Stir it Up Wireless spins at both 45 and 33 RPM speeds and includes a replaceable Audio-Technica AT3600L cartridge.

Stir it Up Wireless spins at both 45 and 33 RPM speeds and includes a replaceable Audio-Technica AT3600L cartridge. Built-in Pre-Amp: Built-in pre-amp, 3.5mm front-mounted headphone jack, and RCA (Phono/Line) features.

Built-in pre-amp, 3.5mm front-mounted headphone jack, and RCA (Phono/Line) features. USB to PC recording: Digitize vinyl with USB to PC recording capability.

Digitize vinyl with USB to PC recording capability. Auto Start-Stop: Belt drive features auto start/stop to protect your vinyl and conveniently pause the music.

About House of Marley:

House of Marley's eco-conscious identity was created in collaboration with the Marley family to carry on Bob Marley's legacy of love for music and planet. House of Marley is the first audio brand to craft products that include sustainable materials and contribute to global reforestation. By combining high-quality materials and innovative design, the eco-conscious audio maker creates state-of-the-art audio products; better for the Earth and for music. House of Marley products are sustainably crafted from socially responsible materials including FSC® certified wood, signature REWIND™ upcycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone and plastics, bamboo, sustainably harvested cork, and recyclable packaging. House of Marley products contribute to the planting of trees worldwide to support the global reforestation efforts of non-profit organization One Tree Planted. Sustainable sound. www.houseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #ProjectMarley.

