Sustainalytics Makes its ESG Ratings and Data on More Than 4,000 Companies Publicly Accessible on its Website

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainalytics, a leading global provider of ESG research, ratings and data, today announced its high-level ESG Risk Ratings on more than 4,000 public companies are now publicly available on its website.

From institutional asset managers and pension plan sponsors to wealth advisors and retail investors, interest in ESG investing is accelerating rapidly across all types of investors at every level. By making this data easily accessible and consumable, all financial market stakeholders can have visibility into the material ESG risks within companies.

In fact, Sustainalytics also expects company representatives, including investor relations officers, corporate responsibility officers and other executives to find this access to information helpful in understanding how their own companies and peers are rated from an ESG perspective.

In February 2018, Sustainalytics was the first major ESG ratings firm to demystify ESG information by providing public access to its high-level ESG ratings and data through Yahoo! Finance. The firm's latest effort further demonstrates its commitment to transparency and knowledge-sharing by offering all stakeholders with access to high-quality, standardized ESG ratings and data.

Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Ratings measure company-level ESG risk by combining the concepts of management and exposure to arrive at an overall quantitative rating which is expressed across a risk spectrum of severe, high, medium, low or negligible. By providing an absolute measure for assessing company ESG risk, Sustainalytics' Ratings are comparable for companies in different industries.

"Sustainalytics has long been committed to transparency," said Sustainalytics' Executive Vice President of Marketing, Cheryl Gustitus. "We have always appreciated the fact that access to information results in greater understanding and more informed decision-making by all stakeholders. By making our industry-leading ESG Risk Ratings available to all interested stakeholders in a simplified online format, we can help to bring clarity and comparability of ESG considerations to audiences across the investment ecosystem."

To access Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Ratings, please visit here.

About Sustainalytics, a Morningstar Company

Sustainalytics, a Morningstar Company, is a leading ESG research, ratings and data firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. For more than 25 years, the firm has been at the forefront of developing high-quality, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of global investors. Today, Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world's leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. Sustainalytics also works with hundreds of companies and their financial intermediaries to help them consider sustainability in policies, practices and capital projects. With 16 offices globally, Sustainalytics has more than 650 staff members, including more than 200 analysts with varied multidisciplinary expertise across more than 40 industry groups. For more information, visit www.sustainalytics.com .

