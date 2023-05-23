Sustained Release Coating Market size to grow by USD 207.64 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 43% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the sustained release coating market, 2022-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 207.64 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Sustained Release Coating Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sustained Release Coating Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Coating Place Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, G.M. Chemie Pvt. Ltd., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, LFA Machines Oxford Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Panacea Biotec Ltd., Panchsheel Organics Ltd., Pfizer Inc., S.B. Panchal and Co., Spraycel Coatings, Viatris Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, and Meenaxy Pharma Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

ashland.com- The company offers sustained-release coatings such as Aquarius film coating systems.

coatingplace.com- The company offers sustained-release coatings such as Kollicoat SR 30 D.

eastman.com- The company offers sustained-release coatings and related solutions such as ORADEL PLATFOR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions

Sustained Release Coating Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Sustained Release Coating Market 2023-2027 Size

Sustained Release Coating Market 2023-2027 Trends

Sustained Release Coating Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Market Drivers

Growing demand for pharmaceutical products

Rising demand for personalized medicine

Advancements in technology

Market Trends

The growing popularity of biodegradable and environmentally friendly sustained-release coatings

Increasing focus on improving drug bioavailability and reducing dosing frequency

Increasing adoption of nanotechnology-based sustained-release coatings

Market Challenges

Stringent government regulations

Supply chain disruptions

Intense competition

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors

Sustained Release Coating Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Sustained Release Coating Market is segmented as below:

Type

Tablets



Capsules



Pills

Application

In Vitro



In Vivo

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027)

Sustained Release Coating Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist sustained release coating market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sustained release coating market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sustained release coating market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sustained release coating market, vendors

Sustained Release Coating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 207.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Coating Place Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, G.M. Chemie Pvt. Ltd., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, LFA Machines Oxford Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Panacea Biotec Ltd., Panchsheel Organics Ltd., Pfizer Inc., S.B. Panchal and Co., Spraycel Coatings, Viatris Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, and Meenaxy Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

