Sustained Release Injectables Markets, 2028

The goal of this report is to address the requirement for patient-dependent, and therefore compliance-sensitive, drug treatment protocols such as multiple dosing through controlled release formulations that provide the desired therapeutic effect with dosing of once-a-day or less.
Chronic conditions require drug administration over long periods of time, placing a greater emphasis on self-administration. With the shift away from caregiver interaction, drug safety and compliance/adherence become prominent concerns.
These concerns, which are not new, are becoming magnified as the number of powerful new drugs reaching the market increases. For healthcare managers and public health officials, one way to address these issues is less frequent dosing.
Using formulation technologies designed to modulate the effect of therapeutic substances, drug developers are creating formulations that exhibit extended-release profiles. These chemistries include polymers such as polyethylene glycol-complexed (PEGylated), which are used to product encapsulated and coated versions of new APIs.
What You Will Learn
- What are the marketed sustained release injectable drug products, what sustained release formulation technologies are used, and who markets them?
- What are the major factors driving sustained release injectable drug demand?
- What sustained release injectable drug candidates are in late-stage clinical development and what is their potential impact?
- How important are drug developer-formulation technologist relationships in the sustained release market segment, and what are the key alliances in the industry?
- What are the essential formulation factors, delivery device selection issues, related technology factors and market development issues for sustained release injectable drug products?
- In what therapeutic market segments do sustained release injectables compete? What is their market share today? What will it be in 2028? What is their expected growth rate?
- What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for sustained release injectables?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Injectable Drug Market Dynamics
- The Trend toward Self-Administration
- Injectable Drug Formulation Technology
- Innovation in Injectable Device Designs
- Therapeutic Demand Drivers
Market Factors
- Competitive Landscape
- Risk Factors
Sustained Release - Branded Formulation Technologies
- Biodegradable Polymers
- Branded SR Formulation Technologies
- Physical Process Control Methods
Sustained Release Injectables - Development Factors
- Formulation Factors
- Stability
- Lyophilization
- Packaging
- Administration Factors
SR Injectables - Product Analysis & Market Sector Forecasts
Addiction
- Naltrexone
- Diabetes
- Exenatide
Infectious Disease
- Interferon
Hormone Deficiency
- Estradiol
- Somatropin
- Testosterone
Metabolic Diseases
- Acromegaly
- Lanreotide
- Octreotide
Neurology
- Aripiprazole
- Fluphenazine
- Haloperidol
- Paliperidone
- Olanzapine
- Risperidone
Oncology
- Leukemia
- Vincristine
- Lymphoma
- Cytarabine
- Prostate
- Goserelin
- Leuprolide
- Triptorelin
Pain Management
- Bupivacaine
Reproductive Health
Endometriosis
Companies Mentioned
- Alkermes
- Amylin
- AntriaBio
- Ascendis Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Aurobundo
- Avadel
- Biomarin
- Camurus
- Critical Pharmaceuticals
- DURECT
- Eli Lilly Enzon
- Ipsen
- Janssen
- NanOlogy
- Novartis
- OctoPlus
- Oakwood Laboratories
- PharmaSophia
- Pacira
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
- Recipharm AB
- Roche
- Sanofi
- Taiwan Liposome Company
- Xbrane Biopharma
- Talon
- Octoplus
- Midatech
- MedinCell
