Sustaining E-Commerce Growth is Critical to Future of U.S. Pet Market, reports Packaged Facts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past few years, the Internet has been disproportionately responsible for helping to keep U.S. pet industry on a healthy growth track. Packaged Facts in the recent report U.S. Pet Market Focus: The Amazon Pet Food and Supplies Shopper, 2nd Edition estimates online sales (defined as any sales that originate online) of pet products at $11.4 billion in 2019, or 21% of the market, ramping up from $9.5 billion in 2018 and $3.2 billion in 2015. Packaged Facts projects the Internet share of the pet products market will reach 26% in 2023.

"E-commerce success with pet products, primarily from Chewy and Amazon, has permanently made the pet products market omnichannel. This transformation has been sealed by current online strategies of brick-and-mortar based retailers such as PetSmart and Walmart and of specialty brands and products," says Packaged Facts Research Director David Sprinkle.

Packaged Facts estimates that among pet-owning households buying pet products online, average annual spending over the Internet on these products will be approximately $744 in 2019—nearly equating to the $771 in average annual spending on pet products among U.S. pet-owning households overall.

Beyond the convenience and appeal of the Internet's "endless aisle," more pet owners are choosing to purchase products online because they believe the Internet can be used to save money, especially with price comparisons. Almost half (49%) of Internet shoppers for pet products strongly agree that they are looking out for lower prices, special offers, and sales, compared with 44% of pet superstore shoppers. Further, online shopping is also a way to spend money, even if ensuring good value in the process: 36% of Internet shoppers for pet products strongly agree that they are spending more on pet products than they used to, compared with 30% of pet superstore shoppers.

Not only are Internet shoppers spending more on pet products, but a high percentage strongly agree that they are buying pet products online more than they used to—43% among those buying through pet specialty websites such as Chewy.com, and 41% among those buying pet products through general websites such as Walmart.com.

"The data strongly indicates that the rising Internet share of the pet products market is not due for a leveling off in the near future," says Sprinkle.

