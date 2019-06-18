Sustaining Framingham: U-Haul Repurposing Old Office Building

"U-Haul will be converting the shell of this five-story office building into a modern self-storage and retail facility," stated Scott Chase, U-Haul Company of Eastern Massachusetts president. "Commercial properties have been stagnating. We don't want to see this building remain vacant and become an eyesore in this community."

Once the 93,088-square-foot space is renovated, it will include more than 600 indoor climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points.

The property, which was acquired in March 2018, will also offer: towing equipment; U-Haul Remote 24/7® access for self-storage customers; a U-Haul Re-Use center for gently used household furnishings; the Take A Box, Leave A Box program; and more.

When the location is fully operational, Chase expects to employ at least 10 Team Members. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Framingham-Southborough.

The recent acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. Our adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"This growing community is vibrant, and there is a need for updated self-storage options that meets the community's expectations," Chase added.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers customers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul