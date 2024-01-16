Sustana Advances as a Clean Materials Company

The rebrand will consolidate its fiber, paper, and recovery businesses under the united Sustana umbrella, signifying a bold new step in the organization's transformation as a clean materials company.

DE PERE, Wis., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to streamline its operations and enhance its commitment to sustainability, Sustana proudly announces the rebranding of its subsidiary companies, including Sustana Fiber, Rolland, and Hanna Paper, under the united Sustana umbrella.

Fabian de Armas, Chairman and CEO of Sustana, expressed his enthusiasm for the rebrand, stating, "This strategic move marks a significant milestone in our journey toward a more circular and nature-positive future. By uniting our business units under the Sustana brand, we are creating a stronger, more united company around our shared purpose – to make sustainability an ingredient in everyday products."

Aaron Ling, Director of Sustainability at Sustana, highlighted the company's ambition to drive the clean materials and methods movement forward. "A more sustainable future isn't possible unless materials adopt more eco-friendly practices. Sustana's mission is to develop sustainable solutions with clean materials and a circular mindset. Through innovation and collaboration, we can show that it's possible to produce high-quality, fiber-based materials while minimizing waste, preserving natural resources, and protecting biodiversity."

De Armas emphasized how the rebrand positions Sustana as the premier provider of holistic, sustainable fiber-based solutions and services. "From waste prevention to sourcing alternative fiber to paper production, we embrace a circular mindset at every step. We believe this will draw and invite prospects and partners who are committed to delivering a more sustainable future. It's about creating a shared vision that aligns us toward a common goal."

Ling added, "This rebrand is about inspiring action. Sustana doesn't just promote sustainability; we practice it. We apply that principle to every point in the sustainability journey – from day-to-day operations to strategic direction setting. This move is a testament to our commitment to creating positive change in the industry and beyond."

Renee Yardley, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Sustana, emphasized how this rebrand signifies a new chapter for the company, reinforcing its dedication to sustainability and innovation, "This rebrand allows Sustana to deliver on customers' needs every step of the way from sourcing clean materials, to producing finished goods to recycling, positioning our brand as a complete solution."

