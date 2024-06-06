Sustana Appoints Nathan Jeppson as CEO to Lead Next Stage of Growth

DE PERE, Wis., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustana, an innovator of clean materials and the industry-leading producer of sustainable, recycled fiber-based products and services, today announced the appointment of Nathan Jeppson as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Fabian de Armas. Mr. Jeppson brings more than 20 years of leadership experience driving growth and innovation at premier manufacturing, industrials, and materials businesses, including global roles at Shell Chemical LP and Dow.

"Sustana is leading the way in producing sustainable, high-quality, fiber-based materials while minimizing waste, preserving natural resources, and protecting biodiversity. I am deeply energized by the growth opportunity ahead as businesses increasingly embrace sustainability and responsible supply chain management," said Mr. Jeppson. "The company has experienced meaningful growth under Fabian's leadership, and I am excited to work alongside the team at Sustana to drive the company's next stage of growth."

Sustana's Board of Directors commented, "We are excited to welcome Nathan to Sustana and look forward to supporting him and his strategic vision for the future. We believe Nathan brings exceptional leadership and experience from his tenured career in the lumber and specialty chemicals industries. We would also like to recognize Fabian for his longtime service and significant contributions to Sustana's growth and wish him all the best in his next chapter."

Mr. Jeppson joins Sustana having most recently served as Chairman and CEO of leading hardwood lumber producer NWH, Inc., where he delivered record profitability and a foundation for significant growth, while building out the company's next generation of leaders and navigating major market disruptions of recent years. Previously, he served as President of Shell Chemical LP and General Manager of a multi-billion dollar division of Shell with leadership positions in a broad range of basic and intermediate chemicals. Prior to Shell, Mr. Jeppson worked in a variety of leadership positions at The Dow Chemical Company across markets in North America, China, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

About Sustana

Sustana is dedicated to finding new ways of putting clean materials within more everyday paper products—sustainably, responsibly, and meaningfully. We are an industry-leading producer of quality fiber-based products and services built on a solid commitment to sustainability and continuous improvement. From recovery to fiber to paper production, Sustana produces the clean materials used in coffee cups, food packaging, your favorite book, and so much more. At Sustana, creating real change starts from within. Learn more about how our products and manufacturing practices support the circular economy at www.sustanasolutions.com.

