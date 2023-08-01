Sustana combining with Hanna Paper, a leading high-grade paper recovery company in North America

Sustana

01 Aug, 2023, 14:00 ET

Transaction underscores Sustana's commitment to leadership in sustainable pulp and paper solutions and the integration of paper recycling.

DE PERE, Wis., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustana, the sustainable fiber and paper industry leader, announced today that it has completed a transaction with Hanna Paper ("Hanna" or the "Company"), one of the largest high-grade paper recycling companies in North America.  Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hanna processes 300,000 tons of paper annually through its eight recovery facilities across North America. The company employs approximately 200 employees and services over 1,000 customers.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for Sustana and the long-term stability of our supply chain," said Fabian de Armas, CEO of Sustana. "We are steadfast in our commitment to sustainability, and we are thrilled to welcome Hanna, a long-time leader in our industry, to the Sustana family.  We look forward to growing together with Hanna and its team as we continue to deliver on our vision of a circular economy."  

Michael Knox, President of Hanna added, "Partnering with Sustana is an exciting step in the continued growth of Hanna.  Together, we will continue to offer expanded sustainability solutions to current and new customers and be part of a unique and growing platform."

With strategic acquisitions and investments, Sustana is committed to continuously investing in the stability of its supply chain and contributing to a strong future for the sustainable pulp and paper solutions industry in North America.

About Sustana

Sustana brings paper and fiber products full circle by delivering industry-leading quality built on a deep commitment to continuous improvement and environmental stewardship. Through a comprehensive portfolio of brands – Sustana Fiber and Rolland Paper – Sustana proudly provides innovative and sustainable recycled fiber and paper solutions for customers throughout North America. Learn more about how our products and manufacturing practices support the circular economy at sustanagroup.com

About Hanna Paper 

Hanna Paper was founded in 1977 in Toronto and has since grown to be one of the largest high-grade paper recycling companies in North America. Hanna Paper is committed to providing wastepaper management solutions that meet the specific needs of each of their customers, ensuring that they have access to the most efficient and cost-effective waste paper management solution for their unique requirements. 

Contact 

Renée Yardley, SVP, Sales and Marketing, [email protected]

Ciara Mims, [email protected]

SOURCE Sustana

