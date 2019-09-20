SUSTO MEZCAL Wins Unanimous Double Gold Medal at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York World Wine & Spirits Competition (NYWSC) today announced that SUSTO MEZCAL was awarded a Double Gold Medal, the organization's highest medal for a first-time entrant. SUSTO MEZCAL, a super-premium hand-crafted mezcal was launched in Austin, Texas last November. The New York World Wine and Spirit competition was held on August 21-22 and included a multi-round blind judging process by nationally-known bartenders, mixologists, beverage buyers, and writers. According to the NYWSC, the "Double Gold is awarded to the very few entries that receive a Gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel; these are among the finest products in the world."

"For SUSTO to win a Double Gold in this prestigious competition within a year of its launch is exciting and humbling," said Ingrid Taylor, Managing Director of Compadres Importing. "The Double Gold is a recognition of the quality and exceptional taste of SUSTO and speaks to the hand-craftsmanship of our incredible Maestro Mezcalero Crispin Perez. This award also validates what we are already seeing in the market, which is that SUSTO MEZCAL has broad consumer appeal and spirit drinkers are able to enjoy it neat or in a cocktail."

Mezcal is the fastest growing spirit in the US. According to Industry Research the "global mezcal market is growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period (2019 -2024)." The Report also notes that "Consumers are preferring mezcal over other types of tequila which is playing a major role to boost the mezcal consumption in the country."

SUSTO MEZCAL is currently available in Texas with plans to expand to additional markets in the next 12 months.

ABOUT SUSTO MEZCAL:

SUSTO MEZCAL is produced and imported by Compadres Importing, LLC, an Austin-Oaxaca-based, women-owned business. Launched in Austin, Texas, in November 2018, SUSTO MEZCAL is a super-premium mezcal made with 100 percent Agave Espadin Joven and is hand-crafted, bottled, and labeled in Oaxaca, Mexico. Derived from Mexican folklore, "susto" means fear or fright after significant events such as loss, accidents, or natural disasters. It is believed such events can cause the separation of body and soul, which can be cured by curanderos, faith healers or shamans, and a good, solid sip of mezcal. Smoky and smooth, SUSTO MEZCAL invites those who enjoy it to fear nothing but the absence of taste®. A portion of SUSTO MEZCAL's sales is donated to the Oaxacan Community Foundation to fund educational scholarships for Oaxacan middle and high school students. For more information about SUSTO MEZCAL, please visit sustomezcal.com or follow the brand on social media @sustomezcal.

About The New York World Wine & Spirits Competition

The New York World Wine & Spirits Competition (NYWSC) is a member of The Tasting Alliance, the parent organization of the world-renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Francisco International Wine Competition, and Singapore World Spirits Competition. In the Competition's nine-year history, the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition (NYWSC) has established itself as one of the most respected judging events in the eastern U.S.A. Our judges —predominantly from the New York area—are among the wine and spirits industry's most trusted authorities, not only on the subject of quality wines and spirits, but also on the regional tastes and trends that drive the wine and spirits markets.

SOURCE SUSTO MEZCAL

Related Links

https://sustomezcal.com

