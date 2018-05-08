Sutherland Asset Management Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter Highlights:

Net income of $18.5 million , or $0.56 per share of common stock

, or per share of common stock Core earnings of $15.5 million , or $0.47 per share of common stock

, or per share of common stock Adjusted net book value of $16.88 per share of common stock as of March 31, 2018

per share of common stock as of Originated $211.6 million of small balance commercial ("SBC") loans

of small balance commercial ("SBC") loans Originated $48.3 million of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") under its Section 7(a) loan program

of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") under its Section 7(a) loan program Originated $439.0 million of residential mortgage loans

of residential mortgage loans Acquired $142.2 million of SBC loans

Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End:

Issued $50.0 million in aggregate principal of 6.50% Senior Notes due 2021

A summary of Sutherland's operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 is presented below. Sutherland reported U.S. GAAP net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 of $18.5 million, or $0.56 per share of common stock, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $15.5 million, or $0.47 per share of common stock.

Thomas Capasse, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are pleased with our team's ability to deploy capital by growing new loan originations and identifying accretive portfolio acquisition opportunities with the potential to generate outsized returns, which we benefitted from this quarter. As a result, our quarterly per share earnings increased by $0.18 per share over the fourth quarter. As we move further into 2018, we continue to be focused on growing our core origination platform while sourcing opportunistic acquisitions."

The Company issued a full detailed presentation of its first quarter 2018 results, which can be viewed in the investor relations section at www.sutherlandam.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes Core Earnings which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Core Earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized or realized gains (losses) related to certain mortgage backed securities, unrealized gains (losses) related to residential mortgage servicing rights, and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains or merger related expenses.

The Company believes that providing investors with this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, gives investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. However, because Core Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Core Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Core Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2018:









(In Thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 Net Income

$ 18,518 Reconciling items:





Unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities



79 Unrealized (gain) on mortgage servicing rights



(4,155) Total reconciling items

$ (4,076) Core earnings before income taxes

$ 14,442 Income tax adjustments



1,047 Core earnings

$ 15,489

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 8:30 am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-289-0438 (domestic) or 323-794-2423 (international).

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sutherlandam.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through May 23, 2018. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 5676498.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company's investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company's assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 86,773

$ 63,425 Restricted cash



13,964



11,666 Loans, net (including $40,430 and $188,150 held at fair value)



1,057,034



1,017,920 Loans, held for sale, at fair value



160,999



216,022 Mortgage backed securities, at fair value



47,181



39,922 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



81,484



95,158 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture



50,229



55,369 Derivative instruments



5,022



4,725 Servicing rights (including $81,591 and $72,295 held at fair value)



104,613



94,038 Receivable from third parties



11,064



6,756 Other assets



53,592



56,840 Assets of consolidated VIEs



968,999



861,662 Total Assets

$ 2,640,954

$ 2,523,503 Liabilities











Secured borrowings



657,233



631,286 Promissory note



5,883



6,107 Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net



679,871



598,148 Convertible notes, net



109,226



108,991 Senior secured notes, net



178,688



138,078 Guaranteed loan financing



278,500



293,045 Contingent consideration



10,732



10,016 Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



81,484



95,158 Derivative instruments



756



282 Dividends payable



12,335



12,289 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



64,490



74,636 Total Liabilities

$ 2,079,198

$ 1,968,036 Stockholders' Equity











Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 31,996,440 and 31,996,440

shares issued and outstanding, respectively



3



3 Additional paid-in capital



539,457



539,455 Retained earnings (deficit)



2,559



(3,385) Total Sutherland Asset Management Corporation equity



542,019



536,073 Non-controlling interests



19,737



19,394 Total Stockholders' Equity

$ 561,756

$ 555,467 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,640,954

$ 2,523,503

SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended March 31, (In Thousands, except share data)

2018

2017 Interest income

$ 37,150

$ 33,884 Interest expense



(22,666)



(16,441) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 14,484

$ 17,443 Provision for loan losses



(167)



(1,232) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 14,317

$ 16,211 Non-interest income











Gains on residential mortgage banking activities, net of variable loan expenses



11,734



10,509 Other income



1,334



840 Income on unconsolidated joint venture



5,739



— Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $1,350 and $2,765



6,410



4,442 Total non-interest income

$ 25,217

$ 15,791 Non-interest expense











Employee compensation and benefits



(15,320)



(13,464) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party



(1,200)



(1,012) Professional fees



(2,648)



(2,159) Management fees – related party



(2,013)



(1,977) Incentive fees – related party



(408)



— Loan servicing expense



(4,093)



(1,513) Other operating expenses



(8,011)



(5,534) Total non-interest expense

$ (33,693)

$ (25,659) Net realized gain on financial instruments



12,232



2,966 Net unrealized gain on financial instruments



3,008



1,282 Income before provision for income taxes

$ 21,081

$ 10,591 Provision for income taxes



(2,563)



(1,034) Net income

$ 18,518

$ 9,557 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



664



701 Net income attributable to Sutherland Asset Management Corporation

$ 17,854

$ 8,856













Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.56

$ 0.29 Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.56

$ 0.29













Weighted-average shares outstanding











Basic



32,036,504



30,549,806 Diluted



32,045,844



30,549,806













Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 0.37

$ 0.37

SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018













SBA Originations,

Residential











Loan

SBC

Acquisitions,

Mortgage

Corporate-



(In Thousands)

Acquisitions

Originations

and Servicing

Banking

Other

Consolidated Interest income

$ 9,688

$ 17,858

$ 8,715

$ 889

$ —

$ 37,150 Interest expense



(5,831)



(12,470)



(3,620)



(745)



—



(22,666) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 3,857

$ 5,388

$ 5,095

$ 144

$ —

$ 14,484 Provision for loan losses



(272)



36



69



—



—



(167) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 3,585

$ 5,424

$ 5,164

$ 144

$ —

$ 14,317 Non-interest income



































Gains on residential mortgage banking activities, net of

variable loan expenses

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 11,734

$ —

$ 11,734 Other income



156



1,259



(123)



42



—



1,334 Income from unconsolidated joint venture



5,739



—



—



—



—



5,739 Servicing income



5



252



1,252



4,901



—



6,410 Total non-interest income

$ 5,900

$ 1,511

$ 1,129

$ 16,677

$ —

$ 25,217 Non-interest expense



































Employee compensation and benefits



(173)



(2,637)



(3,255)



(9,114)



(141)



(15,320) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from

related party



(120)



—



—



—



(1,080)



(1,200) Professional fees



(317)



(389)



(479)



(109)



(1,354)



(2,648) Management fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(2,013)



(2,013) Incentive fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(408)



(408) Loan servicing expense



(808)



(631)



76



(2,730)



—



(4,093) Other operating expenses



(818)



(2,679)



(1,110)



(2,700)



(704)



(8,011) Total non-interest expense

$ (2,236)

$ (6,336)

$ (4,768)

$ (14,653)

$ (5,700)

$ (33,693) Net realized gain on financial instruments



148



8,699



3,385



—



—



12,232 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments



(46)



(2,367)



533



4,888



—



3,008 Income before provision for income taxes

$ 7,351

$ 6,931

$ 5,443

$ 7,056

$ (5,700)

$ 21,081 Total Assets

$ 609,997

$ 1,223,608

$ 503,512

$ 283,000

$ 20,837

$ 2,640,954

