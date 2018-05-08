Sutherland Asset Management Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

- First Quarter Net Income of $0.56 per share of common stock -

- First Quarter Core Earnings of $0.47 per share of common stock -

- Added $402.1 Million of SBC Loans During First Quarter 2018 -

- Declared and Paid First Quarter Dividend of $0.37 Per Share -

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland Asset Management Corporation ("Sutherland" or the "Company") (NYSE: SLD) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.   

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Net income of $18.5 million, or $0.56 per share of common stock
  • Core earnings of $15.5 million, or $0.47 per share of common stock
  • Adjusted net book value of $16.88 per share of common stock as of March 31, 2018
  • Originated $211.6 million of small balance commercial ("SBC") loans
  • Originated $48.3 million of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") under its Section 7(a) loan program
  • Originated $439.0 million of residential mortgage loans
  • Acquired $142.2 million of SBC loans

Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End:

  • Issued $50.0 million in aggregate principal of 6.50% Senior Notes due 2021

A summary of Sutherland's operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 is presented below. Sutherland reported U.S. GAAP net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 of $18.5 million, or $0.56 per share of common stock, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $15.5 million, or $0.47 per share of common stock.

Thomas Capasse, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are pleased with our team's ability to deploy capital by growing new loan originations and identifying accretive portfolio acquisition opportunities with the potential to generate outsized returns, which we benefitted from this quarter.  As a result, our quarterly per share earnings increased by $0.18 per share over the fourth quarter.  As we move further into 2018, we continue to be focused on growing our core origination platform while sourcing opportunistic acquisitions."

The Company issued a full detailed presentation of its first quarter 2018 results, which can be viewed in the investor relations section at www.sutherlandam.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes Core Earnings which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Core Earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized or realized gains (losses) related to certain mortgage backed securities, unrealized gains (losses) related to residential mortgage servicing rights, and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains or merger related expenses.

The Company believes that providing investors with this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, gives investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. However, because Core Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Core Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Core Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2018:





(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018

Net Income

$

18,518

Reconciling items:


     Unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities

79

     Unrealized (gain) on mortgage servicing rights

(4,155)

Total reconciling items

$

(4,076)

Core earnings before income taxes

$

14,442

     Income tax adjustments

1,047

Core earnings

$

15,489

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company's investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company's assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Assets





     Cash and cash equivalents

$

86,773

$

63,425

     Restricted cash

13,964

11,666

     Loans, net (including $40,430 and $188,150 held at fair value)

1,057,034

1,017,920

     Loans, held for sale, at fair value

160,999

216,022

     Mortgage backed securities, at fair value

47,181

39,922

     Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae

81,484

95,158

     Investment in unconsolidated joint venture

50,229

55,369

     Derivative instruments

5,022

4,725

     Servicing rights (including $81,591 and $72,295 held at fair value)

104,613

94,038

     Receivable from third parties

11,064

6,756

     Other assets

53,592

56,840

     Assets of consolidated VIEs

968,999

861,662

Total Assets

$

2,640,954

$

2,523,503

Liabilities





     Secured borrowings

657,233

631,286

     Promissory note

5,883

6,107

     Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net

679,871

598,148

     Convertible notes, net

109,226

108,991

     Senior secured notes, net

178,688

138,078

     Guaranteed loan financing

278,500

293,045

     Contingent consideration

10,732

10,016

     Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae

81,484

95,158

     Derivative instruments

756

282

     Dividends payable

12,335

12,289

     Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

64,490

74,636

Total Liabilities

$

2,079,198

$

1,968,036

Stockholders' Equity





     Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 31,996,440 and 31,996,440 
     shares issued and outstanding, respectively

3

3

     Additional paid-in capital

539,457

539,455

     Retained earnings (deficit)

2,559

(3,385)

          Total Sutherland Asset Management Corporation equity

542,019

536,073

          Non-controlling interests

19,737

19,394

Total Stockholders' Equity

$

561,756

$

555,467

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,640,954

$

2,523,503

SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended March 31, 

(In Thousands, except share data)

2018

2017

     Interest income

$

37,150

$

33,884

     Interest expense

(22,666)

(16,441)

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$

14,484

$

17,443

Provision for loan losses

(167)

(1,232)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

14,317

$

16,211

Non-interest income





     Gains on residential mortgage banking activities, net of variable loan expenses

11,734

10,509

     Other income

1,334

840

     Income on unconsolidated joint venture

5,739

     Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $1,350 and $2,765

6,410

4,442

          Total non-interest income

$

25,217

$

15,791

Non-interest expense





     Employee compensation and benefits

(15,320)

(13,464)

     Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party

(1,200)

(1,012)

     Professional fees

(2,648)

(2,159)

     Management fees – related party

(2,013)

(1,977)

     Incentive fees – related party

(408)

     Loan servicing expense

(4,093)

(1,513)

     Other operating expenses

(8,011)

(5,534)

          Total non-interest expense

$

(33,693)

$

(25,659)

Net realized gain on financial instruments

12,232

2,966

Net unrealized gain on financial instruments

3,008

1,282

Income before provision for income taxes

$

21,081

$

10,591

Provision for income taxes

(2,563)

(1,034)

Net income


$

18,518

$

9,557

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

664

701

Net income attributable to Sutherland Asset Management Corporation

$

17,854

$

8,856







Earnings per common share - basic

$

0.56

$

0.29

Earnings per common share - diluted

$

0.56

$

0.29







Weighted-average shares outstanding





     Basic

32,036,504

30,549,806

     Diluted

32,045,844

30,549,806







Dividends declared per share of common stock

$

0.37

$

0.37

SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018







SBA Originations,

Residential





Loan

SBC

Acquisitions,

Mortgage

Corporate-



(In Thousands)

Acquisitions

Originations

and Servicing

Banking

Other

Consolidated

Interest income

$

9,688

$

17,858

$

8,715

$

889

$


$

37,150

Interest expense

(5,831)

(12,470)

(3,620)

(745)



(22,666)

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$

3,857

$

5,388

$

5,095

$

144

$


$

14,484

     Provision for loan losses

(272)

36

69





(167)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

3,585

$

5,424

$

5,164

$

144

$


$

14,317

Non-interest income

















     Gains on residential mortgage banking activities, net of 
     variable loan expenses

$


$


$


$

11,734

$


$

11,734

     Other income

156

1,259

(123)

42



1,334

     Income from unconsolidated joint venture

5,739









5,739

     Servicing income

5

252

1,252

4,901



6,410

          Total non-interest income

$

5,900

$

1,511

$

1,129

$

16,677

$


$

25,217

Non-interest expense

















     Employee compensation and benefits

(173)

(2,637)

(3,255)

(9,114)

(141)

(15,320)

     Allocated employee compensation and benefits from 
     related party

(120)







(1,080)

(1,200)

     Professional fees

(317)

(389)

(479)

(109)

(1,354)

(2,648)

     Management fees – related party









(2,013)

(2,013)

     Incentive fees – related party









(408)

(408)

     Loan servicing expense

(808)

(631)

76

(2,730)



(4,093)

     Other operating expenses

(818)

(2,679)

(1,110)

(2,700)

(704)

(8,011)

          Total non-interest expense

$

(2,236)

$

(6,336)

$

(4,768)

$

(14,653)

$

(5,700)

$

(33,693)

Net realized gain on financial instruments

148

8,699

3,385





12,232

Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments

(46)

(2,367)

533

4,888



3,008

Income before provision for income taxes

$

7,351

$

6,931

$

5,443

$

7,056

$

(5,700)

$

21,081

Total Assets

$

609,997

$

1,223,608

$

503,512

$

283,000

$

20,837

$

2,640,954

 

