Sutherland Asset Management Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Notes

The offering is expected to close on April 27, 2018 and is subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has applied to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SLDD" and, if the application is approved, trading is expected to commence within 30 days of the closing of the offering.

A registration statement relating to the Notes was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 27, 2017. The offering was made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, which have been filed with the SEC. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from the underwriters by contacting: Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P., 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, Attention: Syndicate Operations (telephone: 1 (866) 805-4128, email: syndicate@sandleroneill.com).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall there be any sale of the Company's securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

About Sutherland Asset Management Corporation

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: SLD) is a REIT that originates, acquires, finances, services and manages primarily small balance commercial ("SBC") loans, U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program, and residential mortgage loans. The Company originates SBC loans through its ReadyCap Lending subsidiaries and originates residential mortgage loans through its GMFS subsidiary. The Company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "intends," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation

Thomas E. Capasse

Chief Executive Officer

or

Frederick C. Herbst

Chief Financial Officer

RHerbst@waterfallam.com

212-257-4666

