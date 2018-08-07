Sutherland Asset Management Corporation Declares $0.40 Per Share Dividend

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland Asset Management Corporation (NYSE : SLD ) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This dividend is payable on October 31, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 28, 2018.

About Sutherland Asset Management Corporation

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation (NYSE : SLD ) is a REIT that originates, acquires, finances, services and manages primarily small balance commercial ("SBC") loans, U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program, and residential mortgage loans. The Company originates SBC loans through its ReadyCap Lending subsidiaries and originates residential mortgage loans through its GMFS subsidiary. The Company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Contact



Investor Relations



Sutherland Asset Management



212-257-4666



SutherlandIR@waterfallam.com

SOURCE Sutherland Asset Management Corporation

